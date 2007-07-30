High Throughput Genomics, Inc. Appoints Jerry Zemaitis VP of Commercial Operations

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--High Throughput Genomics, Inc., a provider of novel gene expression assay technology and services for the life sciences, academic research, clinical diagnostics and pharmaceutical research industries, today announced the appointment of Jerry Zemaitis, Ph.D. to the position of vice president of commercial operations. In this newly created position, Zemaitis will be responsible for forming strategic agreements with academic institutions, cultivating new business partnerships and establishing relationships with distributors in the U.S. and internationally.