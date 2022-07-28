GSK’s “Target the Future Initiative” Aims to Improve Multiple Myeloma Space For All

Courtesy of Leon Neal/Getty Images

When it comes to treating a disease like multiple myeloma, GSK has adopted the “it takes a village” mantra and launched the “Target the Future” initiative to improve the care of patients diagnosed with multiple myeloma, the third most common form of hematological cancer.

Target the Future was created as a means to bring together new ideas that will support the multiple myeloma community and improve the lives of patients and their families. In order to reach the broadest possible community, GSK added the Think Tank Challenge, which sought the best ideas from multiple myeloma advocates on how to achieve its mission. To sweeten the deal, the company added the reward of a $100,000 grant for the best proposal.

The winner of the inaugural challenge was the HealthTree Foundation, a non-profit organization whose proposal, the HealthTree Equity and Diversity for Multiple Myeloma Program, is designed to improve access, education and support for minority patients.

Jenny Ahlstrom, a multiple myeloma patient who is the founder and chief executive officer of the HealthTree Foundation, launched the organization in 2012, two years after she was first treated for her cancer. Her goal was to create a patient data portal that provides multiple tools for patients to better understand their disease and potential options regarding different treatments.

Historically, minority populations have been underserved by the life sciences community, and that has particularly been seen in the make-up of clinical trial participants. The African-American and Latino populations in the U.S. have a disproportionate burden for certain diseases but are frequently underrepresented in biomedical research.

Currently, there are more than 10,000 multiple myeloma patients on the foundation’s platform, many of whom are voluntarily sharing their data in order to help the broader community. The patients provide information on the underlying biology of their disease, treatment plans from their physicians, safety reports and other patient-centered data in order to improve an understanding of the disease and how therapeutic options impact those who are afflicted with the disease, including minority patients.

Tania Small, SVP, global head of oncology medical affairs and head of R&D diversity, equity and inclusion at GSK, told BioSpace the company’s goal was to undertake a grassroots approach that would allow it to understand the challenges within the different communities facing multiple myeloma, particularly the disparities and inequities when it comes to treatment and outcomes.

Over the past several years, more eyes have been focused on the lack of representation in clinical studies, and that has prompted multiple companies to act. Last year, Pfizer unveiled a clinical trials diversity report that included a baseline of participants by race. Earlier this year, Bristol Myers Squibb hosted a symposium examining the lack of diversity in oncology trials.

And in April, the FDA called for increasing clinical trial diversity in a new draft guidance. This new guidance recommends that drug and medical product developers submit a Race and Ethnicity Diversity Plan to the agency early in clinical development.

Small noted that GSK has also been making headways toward greater inclusivity in clinical programs. In its DREAMM clinical trial program for multiple myeloma, GSK saw a significant increase in the amount of African American participants.

When the initiative was first announced, Small said advocacy groups were immediately interested, and the pharma giant received multiple submissions. HealthTree’s submission stood out to the GSK team, and the company selected them as the winner, she said.

But, Small noted that winning the initiative is about more than receiving $100,000. She said GSK will provide HealthTree with support throughout its journey in reaching patients. By helping to build the infrastructure within the multiple myeloma community, they’re able to help those overlooked minority communities, said Small, who lost a cousin to multiple myeloma several years ago.

“I tell my colleagues we’re all part of the treatment platform. We’re all in this together, to create sustainable solutions together,” Small said, adding that through HealthTree, they can improve access to treatment. “We are heavily focused on making sure we have the right representation in our trials.”

Ahlstrom said being able to provide information to patients about their disease in an easy-to-understand format is empowering. When she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2010, Ahlstrom sought out a myeloma specialist in order to improve her chances of beating the disease. She said research shows treatment from a multiple myeloma specialist significantly improves the chances of survival. Still, there were some things that her specialist was unable to do at the time she first sought treatment.

When she met with the specialist, Ahlstrom said she wanted to see data on the different treatment options for other patients whose disease was similar to hers in order to select what might prove to be the best course. However, no such collected data existed, and Ahlstrom said she found that “exceedingly frustrating.” That sparked her own desire to create the kind of platform that she desperately wanted.

Since launching HealthTree Foundation, Ahlstrom has built multiple patient programs and integrated software platforms that help patients learn how to navigate their disease. Through the collection of data from patients, Ahlstrom said they can provide the kind of patient-reported outcomes that she desperately wanted when she was first diagnosed.

With the $100,000 grant from GSK, the HealthTree Foundation will be able to develop digital tools that will provide information on treatments and trials. More importantly, the funds will enable the foundation to conduct outreach into different minority communities, particularly African American and Hispanic communities.

Ahlstrom noted that, despite a high prevalence of developing multiple myeloma, these communities are often overlooked when it comes to inclusion in clinical trials. The foundation aims to reach these communities in personal, non-technical manners in order to increase engagement.

“We’re thankful for GSK’s trust that is enabling us to gain greater traction within these communities,” Ahlstrom said. She noted that currently, members from these communities are sharing their data, but just at a lower rate. “Education is empowering. We’re not going to cure anyone without sharing our data.”