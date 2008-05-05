GlaxoSmithKline Reorganizes to Emphasize Emerging Markets

May 5, 2008 -- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) has reorganized its corporate structure to put an increased focus on emerging markets. A new management group was given the charge of increasing business in the Emerging Markets, defined as China, Russia, Brazil, India and the Middle East. Even though the countries are not closely linked geographically, GSK believes the structure of the pharmaceutical markets in each nation is very similar, allowing for a unified strategy. The move was taken because of the growth for pharmaceuticals expected in these countries. More details...