Vaderis fuels up with $152M series B to test rare vascular disease in Phase 3

Vaderis Therapeutics is firing up a Phase 3 study of engasertib in a rare vascular disease after a $152 million injection of new funds.

The Swiss biotech has closed an oversubscribed series B round, according to a Tuesday release. At the same time, Vaderis also announced the initiation of the Phase 3 HEROIC study, which will test oral selective allosteric AKT1/2 inhibitor engasertib in patients with hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia (HHT).

The inherited disease causes abnormal links between arteries and veins called arteriovenous malformations that can lead to frequent nosebleeds and anemia. The disease can lead to shortness of breath, seizures, iron deficiency and anemia, which contribute to poor quality of life.

Vaderis is hoping that engasertib will become the first approved medicine for the condition.

The candidate targets AKT, a serine kinase that plays a crucial role in vascular growth and overgrowth. Data published in the The New England Journal of Medicine in November 2025 linked the therapy to improvements across multiple measures of HHT in patients, Vaderis said in the release. The Phase 3 test is expected to enroll patients across North America, South America and Europe.

The fundraising will go toward the biotech’s planned operations through regulatory submissions and potential FDA approval.

The series B was co-led by Life Sciences at Goldman Sachs Alternatives and TCGX. Also joining were new investors Omega Funds, EQT Life Sciences, Perceptive Advisors, Kalehua Capital, and existing investors Medicxi and Droia.