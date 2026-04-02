The Radiotherapeutics Moment: How Isotopes are Changing Cancer Treatment

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Dr. Marc Hedrick, President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics and Dr. Phil Kantoff, CEO & Co-founder of Convergent Therapeutics. They discuss breakthroughs like alpha-emitting isotopes, supply chain solutions and why radiotherapeutics is biotech’s next big frontier.
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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Dr. Marc Hedrick, President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics and Dr. Phil Kantoff, CEO & Co-founder of Convergent Therapeutics. We discuss exciting developments in alpha-emitting isotopes, new ways to solve supply chain challenges, and why radiotherapeutics could become the next big leap in biotech.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Dr. Marc Hedrick, President & CEO, Plus Therapeutics
Dr. Philip Kantoff, Co-founder & CEO, Convergent Therapeutics
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.