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News   Drug Development

The Radiotherapeutics Moment: How Isotopes are Changing Cancer Treatment

April 2, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Dr. Marc Hedrick, President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics and Dr. Phil Kantoff, CEO & Co-founder of Convergent Therapeutics. They discuss breakthroughs like alpha-emitting isotopes, supply chain solutions and why radiotherapeutics is biotech’s next big frontier.

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Dr. Marc Hedrick, President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics and Dr. Phil Kantoff, CEO & Co-founder of Convergent Therapeutics. We discuss exciting developments in alpha-emitting isotopes, new ways to solve supply chain challenges, and why radiotherapeutics could become the next big leap in biotech.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Dr. Marc Hedrick, President & CEO, Plus Therapeutics

Dr. Philip Kantoff, Co-founder & CEO, Convergent Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Drug discovery Radiopharmaceuticals Supply chain
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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