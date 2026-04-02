The Radiotherapeutics Moment: How Isotopes are Changing Cancer Treatment

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Dr. Marc Hedrick, President and CEO of Plus Therapeutics and Dr. Phil Kantoff, CEO & Co-founder of Convergent Therapeutics. We discuss exciting developments in alpha-emitting isotopes, new ways to solve supply chain challenges, and why radiotherapeutics could become the next big leap in biotech.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Dr. Marc Hedrick, President & CEO, Plus Therapeutics

Dr. Philip Kantoff, Co-founder & CEO, Convergent Therapeutics

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.