Report: Supporting Employee Resource Groups

Given industry turbulence over the last year, it is increasingly imperative that life sciences organizations consider employee engagement and how it impacts productivity and morale.

A key way to support employee engagement is through Employee Resource Groups.

BioSpace has created guidelines on how biopharma organizations, large and small, can effectively support employee resource groups (ERGs), encouraging both their creation and ongoing participation.

Inside the report, you’ll find:

Definition of ERGs

How ERGs can benefit wider business objectives

A case study on ERG initiatives and their impact

How to encourage ERG creation and ongoing participation

How HR and leadership can support ERGs for employee engagement

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s guide to Supporting Employee Resource Groups.