Webinar: Recruiting Strategies for 2022: Winning Biopharma’s Struggle for Talent

In BioSpace’s latest webinar, we covered topics including proactive recruitment strategies, remote hiring, compensation negotiating and employee retention.

Panelists

Koenraad Wiedhaup

Leyden Labs | Co-founder and CEO

Koenraad Wiedhaup is one of four co-founders of Leyden Labs and is currently serving as chief executive officer. He began his career in business development at a biotechnology company in the San Francisco Bay area. He later worked as a Partner at McKinsey, where he advised biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies across the United States and Europe. Koenraad studied Life Science & Technology at the Universities of Delft and Leiden and earned his MBA from Columbia Business School in New York.

Matt Zabel

Biotricity | Vice President, Sales Strategy

Matt Zabel is Eastern Vice President of Sales at Biotricity Inc., a medical technology company, since 2018. Before joining Biotricity, he held several managerial positions in other medical devices companies, first as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Provision Healthcare, as Territory Manager for Bard Peripheral Vascular, and then as Atherectomy District Manager for Philips Volcano. Thanks to Matt, Biotricity saw a grown in sales from 0 to over $6,500,000 in less than 4 years and 12 quarters of consecutive sales revenue growth supporting the Company’s listing to Nasdaq. Matt also plays an active role in the Company’s research for new talents; he hired and trained 22 sales reps across the country.

Nancy Deisinger

ImpediMed | Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Nancy Deisinger serves as Senior Vice President, Human Resources at ImpediMed, garnering over 20 years of experience in human resources with over 10 years in the medical device industry. Prior to joining ImpediMed in 2016, Nancy provided global operational leadership for people and culture in high growth companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies. Prior to her current role, Nancy was AVP of Human Resources at 3E Company, and previously Director of Human Resources, Safety at BD and VP Human Resources a Safety Syringes, Inc. Nancy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from University of San Diego and is a SHRM Senior Certified Professional.

Raynie Smith

Glympse Bio | Senior Director, Human Resources

Raynie Smith is an accomplished Human Resources professional with more than 15 years of experience building and scaling start-ups while fostering high-functioning, people-focused cultures. Prior to joining Glympse, Ms. Smith worked at Thrive Earlier Detection, now an Exact Sciences Company, where she was the Senior Director of Total Rewards, Operations and Learning & Development. Previously, she held similar roles of increasing responsibility with Third Rock Ventures, supporting the firm and its portfolio companies, as well as Agios Pharmaceuticals. Ms. Smith earned her M.S. from Northeastern University and her B.S. from Plymouth State University.