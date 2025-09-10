SUBSCRIBE
Thought Leadership

Webinar: Driving Biopharma Engagement: How Thought Leadership and Marketing Fuel Lead Generation

September 10, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

Establishing trust through thought leadership is no longer optional in today’s cautious biopharma market. This webinar will show leaders how strategic insights and targeted outreach can turn awareness into high-converting leads. Watch now.

As the biopharma industry contends with a challenging financial and regulatory landscape, there is little doubt that organizations are requiring high levels of consideration and intention when it comes to decision-making on how often-scarce dollars will be spent. Retaining trust and a competitive edge remains critical in order to ensure long-term success.

BioSpace’s vice president of marketing, Chantal Dresner, and head of insights, Lori Ellis, highlight ways to integrate thought leadership into your marketing strategy to drive meaningful engagement and lead generation. Together they share real client examples alongside proven tactics that you can put into action right away within your own organization.

Featured Speakers

Lori Ellis[square]
Lori Ellis
Head of Insights | BioSpace

Chantal Dresner
Chantal Dresner
Vice President of Marketing | BioSpace

Webinars
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
