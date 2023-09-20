SUBSCRIBE
Report: Recruiting with AI: Trends and Challenges in Life Sciences

September 20, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace surveyed life sciences employers to understand attitudes and current trends on AI usage in recruiting. This report explores the benefits of using AI tools in recruitment and provides practical recommendations for HR and talent acquisition professionals to leverage AI effectively. Concurrently, this report highlights the challenges and risks of using these tools without critical thought and intention.

Inside this report you’ll find:

  • Current levels of adoption in life sciences
  • Current state of legislation around AI in hiring
  • Benefits and use cases of AI tools in recruitment

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s report on Recruiting with AI.

