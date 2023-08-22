SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Employer Resources

Report: Connecting the Dots: DEI Strategies & Benchmarking

August 22, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

In the final instalment of our Diversity in Life Sciences series, BioSpace provides life sciences organizations with practical solutions and benchmarking data to strengthen their DEI initiatives.

In the final installment of our Diversity in Life Sciences series, BioSpace provides life sciences organizations with practical solutions to strengthen their DEI initiatives.

This report includes:

  • Data on benchmarking DEI Initiatives in life sciences organizations
  • DEI friendly organizational frameworks
  • How to de-bias your hiring processes
  • How to support Employee Resource Groups

Get your free copy of BioSpace’s Connecting the Dots report below.

Employer resources Diversity, equity & inclusion Reports
BioSpace Insights
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of two hands shaking while another hand gently grips a wrist
Career Advice
Manager’s Toolbox: Exploring Empathy, Intellectual Curiosity, and Vulnerability
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Bruce Wu
Drug Development
The Political Shape of the Future Clinical Trial Space
August 1, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Job Trends
Report: 2024 Job Market Trends, H2 Update
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Illustration showing two employees engaged in their work
Career Advice
Career Support, Development Trump Pay, According to Recent Reports
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel