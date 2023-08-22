Report: Connecting the Dots: DEI Strategies & Benchmarking

In the final instalment of our Diversity in Life Sciences series, BioSpace provides life sciences organizations with practical solutions and benchmarking data to strengthen their DEI initiatives.
In the final installment of our Diversity in Life Sciences series, BioSpace provides life sciences organizations with practical solutions to strengthen their DEI initiatives.
This report includes:
- Data on benchmarking DEI Initiatives in life sciences organizations
- DEI friendly organizational frameworks
- How to de-bias your hiring processes
- How to support Employee Resource Groups
Get your free copy of BioSpace’s Connecting the Dots report below.