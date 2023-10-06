Webinar: Building a Culture of Inclusion

How can life science workplaces improve not only diversity but create enduring inclusivity that not only empowers employees but fosters a culture of success and mutual trust?

Enjoy the learnings and experiences of diveristy leaders from Pfizer, AbbVie, Regeneron, Intellia & Maze Therapeutics in this engaging, thoughtful discussion.

>> Watch now

Panelists

Dominique McSwain

AbbVie

Dominique is Equity, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EEDI) Director for AbbVie’s Global R&D organization. In this role, she partners with business leaders, human resources, and talent to operationalize enterprise EEDI strategies at the functional level to enhance workplace culture through greater awareness and understanding - ultimately, advancing inclusion and improving diversity. Dominique also leads enterprise initiatives such as the Executive Diversity Mentoring Program, focused on developing future leaders, and serves as an EEDI Advisor for the Ability at AbbVie Employee Resource Group. She has a broad range of Human Resources (HR) experience including Recruiting, BHR and Process Improvement and has spent time in the past at Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Hollister Medical Device. Dominique earned her Masters of Management and Leadership from Webster University and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Delta State University. Other noteworthy educational pursuits include: certified in Leading Strategic Change for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice (DEIJ) from Northwestern University; holder of Professional in Human Resource certification (PHR), and trained Lean Six Sigma Black Belt. Outside of the office Dominique actively pursues two of her passions hiking and giving back to her community by serving on the board of Soul Shoppe, a non-profit organization based in Oakland, CA, that provides conflict resolution and peacemaking skills to elementary students and administrators.

Marian Gamboa

Maze Therapeutics

Marian Gamboa is the Director of Human Resources at Maze Therapeutics - a biotechnology company navigating the complexities of human genetics to create precision medicines that fight disease and help patients in need. Reporting to the Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Marian drives DEI, leadership development, and talent initiatives at Maze. Marian established Maze’s first Leadership Competencies and Leadership Development program along with their DEI goals for 2022.

Marian has over 15 years’ experience as a learning and development leader as well as a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion strategist. Most recently she was the Global Learning Lead and beforehand was the Associate Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Gilead Sciences. Previously she served in the Executive Office of the President as the Chief Learning Officer for the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) where she was the main driver leading their 3-year Diversity and Inclusion Strategic plan which garnered her OMB’s 2018 Diversity Award.

Her earlier roles included Learning and Development Specialist for the Federal Highway Administration, and Program Manager/Team Lead for Peace Corps Headquarters and a Health and Community Development Specialist for the Peace Corps eSwatini (formerly Swaziland). Marian earned an M.A. in International Development Studies from George Washington University, Elliott School of International Affairs and a B.A. in Political Science and Anthropology from Rutgers University.

Marian has lived and worked all over the world but most recently resides in the Bay area with her spouse and 3-year-old son and enjoys just about any outdoor activity.

Marika St. Amand

Intellia Therapeutics

Marika St. Amand brings a wealth of experience to the Human Resources team at Intellia, as she has a broad understanding of technical, strategic and operational aspects of HR, including strategic workforce planning, organizational and leadership development, and talent development.

Prior to joining Intellia, Marika was senior director of Human Resources at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and was part of the leadership team that built Alnylam’s HR infrastructure. She was also responsible for implementing numerous programs for the first time, including building Alnylam’s manager curriculum, development planning, the post-doctoral program and the first-ever recognition program. In addition, she held the role of lead business partner to the Global Technical Operations and Quality functions. Prior to joining Alnylam, she spent 10 years at Biogen Idec, where she held various positions of increasing responsibility including roles in HR operations and as a business partner to the R&D organization.

At Intellia, Marika provides strategic human resources leadership at a critical phase of growth for Intellia. She is responsible for strategic initiatives regarding culture, collaboration, innovation, career development and further embedding Intellia’s core values as the company evolves. She earned her B.A. in History from Tufts University and holds certifications in MBTI and DISC from the Center for Creative Leadership in 360 Assessment.

Quinnie Wong

Pfizer

Quinnie Wong is Pfizer’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Director. She leads the DEI strategy for Pfizer’s Global Sciences and Business Innovation Officer, as well as the company’s DEI Communications.Before joining Pfizer, she was on Verizon’s DEI Leadership Team overseeing DEI Branding, Communications, and Partnerships.

Prior to Verizon, she was on the Motorola Solutions Learning Organization’s Leadership Team driving external/internal communications. Earlier in her career, she was the Online Marketing Director at Dale Carnegie Training; Head of Marketing at Yahoo Hong Kong; and the Southeast Asia Regional Marketing Manager for Shell.

Quinnie holds a B.A. degree from Wellesley College. She is fluent in English and Chinese, and a 2020 OCA Asian Pacific American Corporate Achievement awardee.

Jennifer Williamson

Regeneron

As former Executive of one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and now Owner of her own consulting company specializing in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion strategies, Ms. Williamson has a passion for developing and implementing strategic programs that inform, inspire, and engage diverse global workforces in the areas of DE&I, Cultural Transformation, and Strategic Communications. In her current role as Owner and DE&I consultant for JW People and Culture Consulting, Jennifer spends her time advising and partnering with CEOs & CHROs on developing the vision and business case for a comprehensive DE&I strategy. Adept at leveraging industry best practices and emerging research to architect a more inclusive and equitable approach in shaping DE&I strategy and initiatives, Jennifer provides the framework and key processes to create sustainable change. Previously having spent 20 years at Sodexo in numerous executive and senior executive roles, Ms. Williamson, in partnership with Chief Diversity Officer, built the long-term DE&I Vision and Strategy implementing focused initiatives, programs, and publications. She developed and sustained DE&I narratives to influence and engage all stakeholders in creating an inclusive environment while building a compelling business case for DE&I.