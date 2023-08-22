SUBSCRIBE
Report: How to Build a Strong Employer Brand

August 22, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
BioSpace Insights

If people are your greatest asset, it is imperative that your organization maintains a positive employer brand presence and talent pipeline. This report covers how you can build a strong employer brand with prospective employees, current employees - and former employees.

Market dynamics have fluctuated in the second half of 2022 and into 2023.

Despite industry layoffs, many life science organizations are still actively recruiting, though they may have fewer open roles.

If people are your greatest asset, it is imperative that your organization maintains a positive employer brand presence and talent pipeline.

This report covers how you can build a strong employer brand with prospective employees, current employees - and former employees.

We address topics such as:

  • How your employer brand is different to your core brand, and how to make it consistent
  • How to work effectively with your employees to build your brand
  • How to address layoffs and former employees to limit brand damage

Download your free copy of BioSpace’s How to Build a Strong Employer Brand report below.

