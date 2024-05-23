SUBSCRIBE
Pictured: Collage of the globe, a plane and airli
Career Advice
Why Biopharma Companies Avoid Hiring People Who Need Visas
Despite the benefits of hiring foreign-born STEM employees, some companies avoid it largely due to unfamiliarity with the visa process, according to two recruitment experts.
April 23, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: A scale balancing cash with employee nee
Employer Resources
In an Evolving Market, HR Leaders Balance Business Needs with Employee Engagement
BioSpace spoke to HR leaders about how they have been supporting companies navigating a challenging economy while meeting the needs of the workforces they support.
March 21, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Talent Acquisition Turns Introspective in a Cooler Market, and Other Things We Learned at LEAP TA: Life Sciences
Life sciences talent acquisition teams are examining internal processes and thinking critically about their employer value proposition as they prepare for innovation and market swings.
October 17, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Employer Resources
Webinar: Recruiting Strategies for 2022: Winning Biopharma’s Struggle for Talent
In BioSpace’s latest webinar, we covered topics including proactive recruitment strategies, remote hiring, compensation negotiating and employee retention.
October 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Download BioSpace's free report: Recruiting with A
Employer Resources
Report: Recruiting with AI: Trends and Challenges in Life Sciences
BioSpace surveyed life sciences employers to understand attitudes and current trends on AI usage in recruiting. This report explores the benefits of using AI tools in recruitment and provides practical recommendations for HR and talent acquisition professionals to leverage AI effectively. Concurrently, this report highlights the challenges and risks of using these tools without critical thought and intention.
September 20, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Pictured: An illustration of business people, two
Employer Resources
Opinion: The Case for Biotech Employer Branding
To successfully compete against one another and Big Pharma for top talent, biotech companies need to do a better job of selling themselves.
August 23, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
James Ellis
Employer Resources
Report: How to Attract and Retain Talent
As competition for life sciences talent peaks, BioSpace has undertaken research to determine what employers can do to ensure they don’t lose out on talent they actually want to hire and retain.
August 22, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Report: How to Build a Strong Employer Brand
If people are your greatest asset, it is imperative that your organization maintains a positive employer brand presence and talent pipeline. This report covers how you can build a strong employer brand with prospective employees, current employees - and former employees.
August 22, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Employer Resources
Addressing the UK’s Scientific Skills Gap
If we want to make the UK a scientific superpower, we need to address the elephant in the room: the skills gap.
August 11, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
James Sheppard, UK MD at Kadans
Pictured: Two business professionals in suits shaking hands
Employer Resources
Opinion: The Power of Credibility—How Emerging Biotechs Can Earn Candidates’ Trust
James Ellis, an authority on employer branding for small businesses and biotechs, weighs in on the best ways to earn candidates’ trust.
July 24, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
James Ellis
Pictured: Candidate interviewing with two professi
Employer Resources
Candidates Adjust Expectations as Employers Regain Upper Hand
As the market recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are beginning to regain some of the power they lost in recruiting, forcing candidates to adjust their asks.
July 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: Parent working remotely with child in la
Employer Resources
How to Support Working Parents Without Alienating Child-Free Staff
Providing extra benefits and perks to parents in the workplace can be polarizing, but it doesn’t have to be.
June 28, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: A group of employees collaborating/jacob
Employer Resources
Opinion: Manage a Team? Here’s How to Keep Your Top Performers
Scott Rivers, president and managing partner of an executive search and talent branding firm, weighs in on what managers can do to keep top talent.
June 12, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Scott Rivers
Pictured: Desk chair with sign attached that reads
Employer Resources
Too Much of a Good Thing: The Truth About Unlimited PTO
Unlimited paid time off may seem like a way to prevent burnout, but for many, it has the opposite effect.
June 9, 2023
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Pictured: Map with yellow pinpoint location and mo
Employer Resources
Employers Raise the Stakes to Get Employees Back in Office
As companies prioritize in-person work, many have begun to do more to incentivize a reluctant workforce to come into the office.
April 19, 2023
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Rosemary Scott
Business
BioSpace Life Sciences Compensation Report Finds Growing Salaries but a Wide Gender Gap
July 22, 2019
 · 
2 min read