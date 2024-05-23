Recruiting
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
Despite the benefits of hiring foreign-born STEM employees, some companies avoid it largely due to unfamiliarity with the visa process, according to two recruitment experts.
BioSpace spoke to HR leaders about how they have been supporting companies navigating a challenging economy while meeting the needs of the workforces they support.
Talent Acquisition Turns Introspective in a Cooler Market, and Other Things We Learned at LEAP TA: Life Sciences
Life sciences talent acquisition teams are examining internal processes and thinking critically about their employer value proposition as they prepare for innovation and market swings.
In BioSpace’s latest webinar, we covered topics including proactive recruitment strategies, remote hiring, compensation negotiating and employee retention.
BioSpace surveyed life sciences employers to understand attitudes and current trends on AI usage in recruiting. This report explores the benefits of using AI tools in recruitment and provides practical recommendations for HR and talent acquisition professionals to leverage AI effectively. Concurrently, this report highlights the challenges and risks of using these tools without critical thought and intention.
To successfully compete against one another and Big Pharma for top talent, biotech companies need to do a better job of selling themselves.
As competition for life sciences talent peaks, BioSpace has undertaken research to determine what employers can do to ensure they don’t lose out on talent they actually want to hire and retain.
If people are your greatest asset, it is imperative that your organization maintains a positive employer brand presence and talent pipeline. This report covers how you can build a strong employer brand with prospective employees, current employees - and former employees.
If we want to make the UK a scientific superpower, we need to address the elephant in the room: the skills gap.
James Ellis, an authority on employer branding for small businesses and biotechs, weighs in on the best ways to earn candidates’ trust.
As the market recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, employers are beginning to regain some of the power they lost in recruiting, forcing candidates to adjust their asks.
Providing extra benefits and perks to parents in the workplace can be polarizing, but it doesn’t have to be.
Scott Rivers, president and managing partner of an executive search and talent branding firm, weighs in on what managers can do to keep top talent.
Unlimited paid time off may seem like a way to prevent burnout, but for many, it has the opposite effect.
As companies prioritize in-person work, many have begun to do more to incentivize a reluctant workforce to come into the office.
PRESS RELEASES