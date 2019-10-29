Edan Diagnostics to Acquire Molecular Diagnostic (POC) Platform from LGC

28 October 2019, London, UK - Edan Diagnostics, Inc., a wholly own subsidiary of Edan Instruments, Inc., a world leader in the development and manufacture of bio-electronic devices and laboratory analyzers for medical diagnostics, and LGC, a global life science tools leader, announced today the sale of LGC’s ClariLight molecular diagnostics (Point of Care) POC platform to Edan.

The acquisition includes a partnership with LGC for the development of molecular diagnostic assays designed for Clarilight and the supply of enzymes and oligonucleotides required for manufacturing. The instrument and test cartridges will be developed, manufactured and marketed by Edan, and sold through its expanding global distribution network. The Company anticipates the launch of its initial products within 2-3 years.

Zhang Hao, Edan CEO, remarked, “We believe that this acquisition will jump-start our entry into the rapidly growing, molecular diagnostic market. There is a growing need for this type of testing throughout the world. The opportunity to continue to work with LGC provides additional confidence that we will be able to launch our first products in this area as planned.”

Brian Kim, LGC President remarked, “LGC is pleased to see the Clarilight platform will be commercialized by Edan. In addition, we are delighted to form an ongoing partnership to help Edan bring to market the molecular diagnostic assays that will run on Clarilight. I believe our ongoing partnership with Edan, a leading medical device company, will benefit both companies.”

About LGC

LGC is an international leader in the extended life sciences sector, including human healthcare, agri-food & the environment. LGC provides a comprehensive range of reference materials, proficiency testing schemes, genomics reagents and instrumentation, as well as research and measurement services. Its scientific tools and solutions enable organizations to advance research, develop new products and form an essential part of their quality and compliance procedures.

LGC’s 2,800 employees include internationally-recognized scientists who are experts in their field. Headquartered in London, it operates out of 19 countries worldwide and is extensively accredited to quality standards such as GMP, GLP, ISO 13485, ISO 17034, ISO 17043, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001.

LGC has been home to the UK Government Chemist for more than 100 years and is the UK National Measurement Laboratory and Designated Institute for chemical and bio measurement. LGC has been privately-owned since 1996 and has diversified through internal investment and acquisition to be an international leader in its chosen niche markets. LGC is now owned by funds affiliated with KKR.

About EDAN Instruments, Inc.

Founded in 1995, EDAN has been continually striving to provide medical devices and solutions for customers. The faith of “Bringing Innovation and Value Together to Improve Human Condition” permeates every corner of EDAN’s corporate culture. With the commitment to becoming the pillar of the world healthcare industry and providing optimal services for the customers, EDAN has created a great momentum to become more internationalized and offer an innovation -oriented future.

EDAN provides more than 100 types of medical products, ranging from Obstetrics & Gynecology Products, Patient Monitoring Products and Diagnostic Cardiology Based Products, to Ultrasonic Imaging Systems and In-vitro Diagnostic Products, building solid foundations for future product exploration, as well as providing innovative products and excellent services to customers in over 160 countries and regions worldwide.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, EDAN operates 20 subsidiaries and 5 R&D centers around the world. Domestically, EDAN has reached up to 30,000 medical facilities with Industry Leading Healthcare solutions. Catering to the needs of Healthcare professionals and their patients, EDAN is and will Always be on the way of dedicating in innovation of products and services.

