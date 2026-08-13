The Italian inflection point: Clinical strength, culture and capital

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Diana Saraceni, founder and managing partner at Panakès Partners and Fabrizio Calisti, medical director at Angelini Ventures. We explore how Italy’s life sciences ecosystem has matured, with stronger tech transfer and venture capital, but still lagging behind the UK, Germany, and France in company creation and scale.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Diana Saraceni, Founder and Managing Partner, Panakès Partners

Fabrizio Calisti, Medical Director, Angelini Ventures

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.