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News   Drug Development

The Italian inflection point: Clinical strength, culture and capital

August 13, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Diana Saraceni, founder and managing partner at Panakès Partners and Fabrizio Calisti, medical director at Angelini Ventures. We explore how Italy’s life sciences ecosystem has evolved over the last decade—from stronger tech transfer and growing venture capital to the gaps that still keep it from matching the UK, Germany or France in company creation and scale.

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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Diana Saraceni, founder and managing partner at Panakès Partners and Fabrizio Calisti, medical director at Angelini Ventures. We explore how Italy’s life sciences ecosystem has matured, with stronger tech transfer and venture capital, but still lagging behind the UK, Germany, and France in company creation and scale.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Diana Saraceni, Founder and Managing Partner, Panakès Partners

Fabrizio Calisti, Medical Director, Angelini Ventures

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts BioSpace Insights Denatured Clinical research Government Funding Venture capital Europe
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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