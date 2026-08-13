The Italian inflection point: Clinical strength, culture and capital

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll hear from Diana Saraceni, founder and managing partner at Panakès Partners and Fabrizio Calisti, medical director at Angelini Ventures. We explore how Italy’s life sciences ecosystem has evolved over the last decade—from stronger tech transfer and growing venture capital to the gaps that still keep it from matching the UK, Germany or France in company creation and scale.
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In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Diana Saraceni, founder and managing partner at Panakès Partners and Fabrizio Calisti, medical director at Angelini Ventures. We explore how Italy’s life sciences ecosystem has matured, with stronger tech transfer and venture capital, but still lagging behind the UK, Germany, and France in company creation and scale.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Diana Saraceni, Founder and Managing Partner, Panakès Partners
Fabrizio Calisti, Medical Director, Angelini Ventures
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.