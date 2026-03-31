AAD 2026: Sanofi, Incyte, Roivant and Alumis Make Headway Into Skin Diseases

The 2026 annual conference of the American Academy of Dermatology is in full swing, with skin disease experts flocking to Orlando, Florida, to present the latest developments in the field.

Here, BioSpace reviews some of the most interesting and consequential readouts to come out of the meeting.

Sanofi’s Amlitelimab Bows to Dupixent in Atopic Dermatitis

Sanofi showed up at AAD 2026 with a trio of presentations on its anti-OX40L antibody amlitelimab, which it is developing for atopic dermatitis.

Across the late-stage COAST-1, COAST-2 and SHORE studies, the pharma on Saturday touted what it called the “progressively increasing efficacy” of amlitelimab, both alone and in combination with other topical treatments.

But analysts at Leerink Partners see it differently, writing in a Sunday note that amlitelimab’s efficacy in the “COAST-1 and COAST-2 trials were weaker compared with Dupixent.” This assessment was made cross-trial, the group noted, and in the absence of direct head-to-head studies, such comparisons will be inconclusive.

In COAST-1, 35.9% of patients treated with amlitelimab every four weeks saw a 75% reduction at 24 weeks in the Eczema Area and Severity Index, a validated tool to measure disease severity in atopic dermatitis. In COAST-2, 41.8% of patients achieved this endpoint. Meanwhile, Leerink pointed out that 33% to 36% of Dupixent-treated patients in a separate study hit this outcome at 16 weeks.

“We are reducing our amlitelimab sales projections by 50% following additional data disclosures,” Leerink said on Sunday. The firm now estimates 2032 sales will reach €650 million (around $745 million), down from its previous forecast of €1.3 billion (around $1.5 billion).

Incyte’s JAK1 Blocker Delivers ‘Robust’ Hidradenitis Suppurativa Data

Incyte’s oral drug candidate povorcitinib elicited and maintained response rates in patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) through 54 weeks of follow-up—data that could help build the market’s confidence in the asset as it undergoes regulatory review.

The Phase 3 STOP-HS1 and STOP-HS2 studies have together enrolled around 600 patients with mild or moderate HS who were treated with povorocitinib or placebo. Results presented at AAD on Saturday showed that Incyte’s drug could maintain its therapeutic benefit through 54 weeks of follow-up, sustaining what the company called “clinically meaningful and durable responses.”

Up to 71.4% of patients showed at least a 50% reduction in total abscess and inflammatory nodule counts without an accompanying increase in abscesses or draining tunnel counts, according to the company’s news release. Povorocitinib also eased three key inflammatory lesion types throughout the follow-up, with 16.1% to 20.2% of patients achieving the full clearance of these lesions at 54 weeks.

Analysts at William Blair called these findings “robust” in a Monday note to investors, though they noted that some commercial questions remain, especially about how povorocitinib will square up against AbbVie’s Rinvoq.

Roivant Reinforces Brepocitinib’s ‘Compelling’ Profile in Dermatomyositis

Roivant, through one of its “Vant” spinouts Priovant, is advancing the TYK2/JAK1 dual inhibitor brepocitinib for dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disorder causing muscle weakness and rashes.

On Saturday at AAD, the company touted “rapid and statistically significant reductions in itch,” as measured by scores on the peak pruritus numerical rating scale. At week 4, 18.9% more patients on brepocitinib achieved itch remission than did placebo comparators. Roivant also reported improvements in patient-reported, skin-related quality of life through 52 weeks of follow-up.

Moreover, in patients who had moderate-to-severe disease at baseline and who were refractory to standard treatments, brepocitinib elicited a 26.6% greater rate of functional skin remission versus placebo.

These data for brepocitinib “reinforce its compelling profile and support our positive outlook on its commercial prospects,” analysts at Leerink told investors in a Sunday note.

Brepocitinib earlier this month announced that the FDA has accepted the approval application for brepocitinib in dermatomyositis, with a decision expected in the third quarter.

Alumis Plots Path Forward for Plaque Psoriasis Pill

Alumis on Saturday presented back-to-back readouts from its Phase 3 ONWARD1 and ONWARD2 studies testing the next-generation TYK2 inhibitor envudeucitinib for plaque psoriasis. The biotech is planning to file for the drug’s approval in the second half of 2026.

At 16 weeks, 53.1% to 59.9% of envudeucitinib-treated patients showed clinical response, as measured by a 90% reduction in Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI-90) scores. By comparison, 4.3% to 4.8% of placebo counterparts hit this outcome. Clinical response benefits were apparent as early as four weeks, Alumis reported.

PASI-100, which indicates complete skin clearance, was documented in 27.7% to 29.4% of envudeucitinib-treated patients at 16 weeks, growing to 39.5% to 41% at 24 weeks. Envudeucitinib treatment also improved scalp psoriasis, dermatology-related quality of life and itch relief as compared with placebo.

As for safety, Alumis said that envudeucitinib was well tolerated over the 24 weeks of observation, with no clinically significant laboratory anomalies or episodes of tuberculosis.