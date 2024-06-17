Roivant Sciences, Inc.
A Delaware judge on Wednesday agreed with Roivant subsidiary Arbutus and Genevant’s interpretation of specific patent claims regarding the lipid nanoparticle delivery system used by Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Roivant has chalked up a mid-stage victory for its Pfizer-partnered dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor, setting it up to start a Phase III trial in non-anterior non-infectious uveitis this year.
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
Roivant Sciences will wind down operations for Hemavant, which was formed two years ago to advance RVT-2001 as a potential first-in-class treatment for transfusion-dependent anemia in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
The Swiss drugmaker gains rights to RVT-3101 in the U.S. and Japan. Telavant was formed in late 2022 by Roivant and Pfizer, which had a 25% stake in the venture and retains rights to the antibody in other countries.
Shares were up over 60% in premarket trading on news that the company’s anti-FcRn antibody exhibited dose-dependent reductions in IgG levels, drivers of inflammation in many autoimmune diseases.
This week: Cancer license deals from J&J and BeiGene, a potential $7B acquisition by Roche and confirmed $1.9B Lilly buy, EU fine for Illumina, and more legal challenges to the Inflation Reduction Act
The Swiss pharma is in talks to acquire Roivant Sciences’ RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody that recently showed promising results in a Phase IIb ulcerative colitis trial, reports The Wall Street Journal.
Results of a Phase IIb trial of the company’s anti-TL1A antibody showed more than a third of ulcerative colitis patients entered remission while receiving the experimental treatment.
