Roivant Sciences, Inc.

Pictured: Facade of Moderna's building in Massachusetts
Policy
Judge Rules Against Moderna in COVID-19 Patent Fight with Roivant Subsidiary
A Delaware judge on Wednesday agreed with Roivant subsidiary Arbutus and Genevant’s interpretation of specific patent claims regarding the lipid nanoparticle delivery system used by Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.
April 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Person undergoing an eye exam
Drug Development
Roivant Posts Phase II Eye Disease Win for TYK2 Drug, Plans Pivotal Program
Roivant has chalked up a mid-stage victory for its Pfizer-partnered dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor, setting it up to start a Phase III trial in non-anterior non-infectious uveitis this year.
April 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Business
10 Multibillion-Dollar M&As That Closed Since July 2023
After a slow start to 2023 in an uncertain economic climate, biopharma mergers and acquisitions are on the rise.
February 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Pictured: Doctor aspirating a patient's bone marro
Drug Development
Roivant to Shutter MDS-Focused ‘Vant’ After Disappointing Phase I/II Trial Results
Roivant Sciences will wind down operations for Hemavant, which was formed two years ago to advance RVT-2001 as a potential first-in-class treatment for transfusion-dependent anemia in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.
February 14, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Roche Diagnostics building in California
Deals
Roche Pays $7.1B to Roivant for Rights to Telavant’s IBD Candidate
The Swiss drugmaker gains rights to RVT-3101 in the U.S. and Japan. Telavant was formed in late 2022 by Roivant and Pfizer, which had a 25% stake in the venture and retains rights to the antibody in other countries.
October 23, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Autoimmune written on clipboard/iStock,
Drug Development
Immunovant Stock Soars on Positive Phase I Autoimmune Antibody Data
Shares were up over 60% in premarket trading on news that the company’s anti-FcRn antibody exhibited dose-dependent reductions in IgG levels, drivers of inflammation in many autoimmune diseases.
September 26, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Illustration of money exchanging hands/i
Business
Week in Review: Licensing Deals, M&A, EU Regulators on a Tear, Latest in IRA Battle
This week: Cancer license deals from J&J and BeiGene, a potential $7B acquisition by Roche and confirmed $1.9B Lilly buy, EU fine for Illumina, and more legal challenges to the Inflation Reduction Act
July 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Roche tower in Basel, Switzerland
Deals
Roche in Talks to Buy Stomach Drug from Roivant for $7B: Report
The Swiss pharma is in talks to acquire Roivant Sciences’ RVT-3101, an anti-TL1A antibody that recently showed promising results in a Phase IIb ulcerative colitis trial, reports The Wall Street Journal.
July 14, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Cat scan of abdomen/Sutthaburawonk/iStoc
Drug Development
Roivant Reports Positive Results in Phase II Ulcerative Colitis Trial
Results of a Phase IIb trial of the company’s anti-TL1A antibody showed more than a third of ulcerative colitis patients entered remission while receiving the experimental treatment.
June 23, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
David Adam
IN THE PRESS
Business
Roivant Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024, and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Business
Roivant to Report Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024, and Provide Business Update on Thursday, August 8, 2024
July 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Roivant Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024, and Provides Business Update
May 30, 2024
 · 
21 min read
Pharm Country
Roivant Announces Positive NEPTUNE Study Results for Brepocitinib in NIU, as well as Board Authorization for up to $1.5 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Including Repurchase of Entire Sumitomo Pharma Stake for $648 Million
April 2, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Business
Roivant Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2023, and Provides Business Update
February 13, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Business
Roivant to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2023, and Provide Business Update on Tuesday, February 13, 2024
January 30, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Roivant and Priovant Announce Results from Phase 2 Study of Oral Brepocitinib in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
November 27, 2023
 · 
5 min read
Business
Roivant Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2023, and Provides Business Update
November 13, 2023
 · 
17 min read
Business
Roivant to Report Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2023, and Provide Business Update on Monday, November 13, 2023
October 30, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
Roivant Announces Completion of Redemption of its Outstanding Warrants - September 11, 2023
September 11, 2023
 · 
2 min read
