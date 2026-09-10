SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Delivery

The supply chain fault lines of modern pharma

September 10, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, sponsored by SK pharmteco, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Arvind Singh, vice president and global head of supply chain. In this episode, we explore how CDMOs are reshaping supply‑chain strategy for a new generation of complex modalities.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart Radio
> Watch on YouTube

In this episode of Denatured, sponsored by SK pharmteco, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Arvind Singh, vice president and global head of supply chain. In this episode, we discuss how CDMOs are revamping supply‑chain strategy for a new generation of intricate modalities. Topics addressed range from smart raw-material sourcing and precision cold-chain logistics, to navigating geopolitical uncertainty and deploying AI to build sustainable, scalable clinical and commercial capabilities.

This episode is presented in partnership with SK pharmteco.

Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guest
Arvind Singh, VP & Global Head of Supply Chain, SK pharmteco

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

BioSpace Insights Denatured Podcasts Clinical research Manufacturing CDMO Cell therapy Gene therapy Regulatory Commercialization Healthcare
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Conceptual origami paper plane pulling business finance growth chart line flying upwards on blue sky background.
Manufacturing
Sandoz plans ‘vast and vertically integrated’ supply chain to support 100-biosimilar vision
September 9, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
FDA
Novo’s canned heart disease trials, Novartis’ clinical fails, first approval for Alexander disease
September 9, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Balance. A business man maintains a balance between life and work. vector
Regulatory
Acting CBER, CDER heads become permanent as FDA works to restore stability
September 9, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
CAR-T
BMS clinches pivotal win for myeloma CAR T in ‘key derisking event’
September 9, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac