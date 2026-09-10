The supply chain fault lines of modern pharma

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In this episode of Denatured, sponsored by SK pharmteco, Jennifer Smith-Parker speaks to Arvind Singh, vice president and global head of supply chain. In this episode, we discuss how CDMOs are revamping supply‑chain strategy for a new generation of intricate modalities. Topics addressed range from smart raw-material sourcing and precision cold-chain logistics, to navigating geopolitical uncertainty and deploying AI to build sustainable, scalable clinical and commercial capabilities.

This episode is presented in partnership with SK pharmteco.

Host

Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

Arvind Singh, VP & Global Head of Supply Chain, SK pharmteco

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.