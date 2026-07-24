SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business   Deals

Lilly’s $3.8B psychedelics bet won’t open the M&A floodgates

July 24, 2026 | 
3 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
Psychedelic drug or psychedelics hallucinogenic drugs and hallucinogens representing states of consciousness and psychology or psychological hallucinating by taking mind altering substances in a 3D illustration style.

iStock, wildpixel

Eli Lilly’s $3.8 billion play for AtaiBeckley has fueled speculation that Big Pharma is ready to embrace psychedelics. But while the acquisition does validate the drug class, analysts say it is unlikely to trigger a broad wave of Big Pharma deals.

When Eli Lilly announced its intention to buy psychedelics developer AtaiBeckley for up to $3.8 billion, it was the ultimate validation for the novel drug class. Does that mean psychedelics M&A is about to take off?

The answer for one analyst is simple: no.

“I don’t view it as floodgates open where all 20 big pharma companies look at psychedelics in a serious manner—it could just be a handful, ultimately,” Jefferies Managing Director Andrew Tsai told BioSpace in an interview on Wednesday .

For starters, “there aren’t that many big pharma players in neuro currently,” Tsai noted. And two of these companies, AbbVie and Otsuka Pharmaceutical, recently struck their own deals for psychedelic compounds.

Just last month, Japan-based Otsuka closed a $1.2 billion deal for Transcend Therapeutics and its methylone program TSND-201. Meanwhile, AbbVie picked up Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ lead depression candidate for $1.2 billion last year. While not pharmacologically considered a psychedelic, Johnson & Johnson sells Spravato, an inhaled form of ketamine for treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Beyond a shortage of buyers, Tsai continued, there simply aren’t a lot of psychedelic biotechs to target.

“I don’t think there’s that many to pick from,” he said.

Psychology, Dream, Mental Health concept illustration. Brain, neuroscience and creative mind poster, cover. Vector modern illustration
Psychedelics
Lilly’s AtaiBeckley buy validates space as Big Pharma takes note of psychedelics
Eli Lilly’s proposed acquisition of AtaiBeckley is “the clearest strategic validation to date” of psychedelics as an emerging pharmaceutical category, according to H.C. Wainwright. The analyst cautioned, however, that the transaction should not be seen as “supporting a uniform re-rating of every psychedelic developer.”
July 20, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Read more

Currently, the most likely targets would be late-stage companies Compass Pathways and Definium Therapeutics. Compass “retains the most clinically and regulatorily advanced psychedelic asset,” according to a July 20 note from H.C. Wainwright analysts, referring to the company’s synthetic psilocybin candidate COMP360, which has been validated in two late-stage TRD trials. Compass has started the process of submitting a rolling submission with the FDA for the candidate.

Meanwhile, Definium—formerly known as MindMed—recently shared Phase 3 efficacy data for its major depressive disorder candidate that Jefferies deemed “profound.”

But the late-stage nature of these companies could actually hinder pharma’s appetite. With no pure psychedelic on the U.S. market yet, there are a lot of logistical questions that still need to be ironed out, Tsai explained. He emphasized that AtaiBeckley’s lead asset, BPL-003, is still three years out, with Phase 3 data expected in early 2029.

“I guess it’s just a step-wise thing where maybe Big Pharma first wants to see an approval actually happen,” Tsai said, underscoring the fact that the first psychedelic developer to make it to market will need to establish the initial framework for reimbursement, risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS) and treatment-center models.

“Maybe Big Pharma is willing to pay only if they see sales pick up, so it might not be [until] six to nine months later after the launch,” the analyst noted. “Ultimately, it is a sales question for Big Pharma, in my opinion, and so to prove that out in the first few quarters would definitely help reassure [the industry].”

Developing Business Potential and Individual creativity concept and creative innovator or new thinking as a symbol of innovation and inspiration metaphor as a group of crumpled papers with one different paper transforming into an airplane.
Psychedelics
Psychedelics surge again as Compass, Definium provide more clinical validation
Psychedelics are gaining momentum in depression, with one treating physician predicting that the drug class could “wipe out the SSRIs” if safety and durability hold up.
July 9, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Read more

H.C. Wainwright agreed. While Lilly’s Atai buy legitimatized psychedelics as a genuine franchise opportunity, the analysts wrote to investors on Monday, the deal “should not be interpreted as supporting a uniform re-rating of every psychedelic developer.”

Even so, Tsai said he believes all psychedelics makers are currently undervalued.

“I’ve dealt with the depression landscape for a long time now—many years—and the class of drugs, the type of efficacy we’re seeing, is disruptive and paradigm shifting,” he said. “When you talk to doctors or psychiatrists specifically, they’re eager to adopt, and they tell me that patients are lining up the door for these psychedelics.”

Tsai noted that despite the fact that there are multiple antipsychotics such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) on the market, “The newer antidepressants or antipsychotics still manage to do blockbuster sales.” Because of this, he believes there is a large enough market for numerous psychedelic entrants.

“Sure, there are advantages and disadvantages within each, but I don’t really think there’s a winner take all scenario,” he told BioSpace. “I think all of them can win ultimately.”

Psychedelics Mergers & acquisitions Depression
Eli Lilly and Company AbbVie
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle is a senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cash flow, making profit from business or earning from stock investment concept, wealthy businessman business owner or investor opening water tap to let gold dollar coins money flowing out.
Earnings
Roche’s late stage pipeline ‘so full,’ CEO Schinecker not feeling pressure to add on
July 23, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration showing big red ball swinging into row of dominoes
Job Trends
Biopharma layoffs must double in H2 for 2026 to match 2025 cuts
July 23, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Teamwork to success together, employee career path or partnership support to help business growing, team collaboration or mentor and training concept, business people help team climbing growth chart.
Job Trends
Make or break: Commercial hires critical for success
July 23, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Business handshake trendy halftone art collage banner template. Partnership concept, successful agreement, closing a deal, securing a contract. Modern retro cut out vector illustration
Manufacturing
Repligen strikes $1.5B BioLife buyout to bag cell therapy product pharmas rely on
July 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor