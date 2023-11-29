SUBSCRIBE
Deals, Dupixent and GLP-1 drug shortages

November 29, 2023 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, Greg Slabodkin, Tyler Patchen

This week on The Weekly we talk struggles with ⁠GLP-1 drug shortages⁠ and what that might mean for Novo and Lilly competitors; Regeneron and Sanofi positive results for ⁠⁠⁠Dupixent⁠⁠⁠ in COPD. Plus, Merck ⁠buys Caraway⁠, Beigene’s ⁠deal⁠ with Ensem, ⁠ups⁠ and ⁠downs⁠ for Flagship.

Plus, Merck ⁠buys Caraway⁠, Beigene’s ⁠deal⁠ with Ensem, ⁠ups⁠ and ⁠downs⁠ for Flagship. Join BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠, ⁠Greg Slabodkin⁠ and ⁠Tyler Patchen⁠ as they discuss the most important biopharma news this week.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.    

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Mergers & acquisitions Podcasts Metabolic disorders Weight loss GLP-1
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
Greg Slabodkin
Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at  greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
Tyler Patchen
Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.
