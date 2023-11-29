Deals, Dupixent and GLP-1 drug shortages

This week we talk struggles with ⁠GLP-1 drug shortages⁠ and what that might mean for Novo/Lilly competitors; Regeneron and Sanofi positive results for ⁠⁠⁠Dupixent⁠⁠⁠ in COPD.

Plus, Merck ⁠buys Caraway⁠, Beigene’s ⁠deal⁠ with Ensem, ⁠ups⁠ and ⁠downs⁠ for Flagship. Join BioSpace’s ⁠Lori Ellis⁠, ⁠Greg Slabodkin⁠ and ⁠Tyler Patchen⁠ as they discuss the most important biopharma news this week.

Lori Ellis is the head of insights at BioSpace, providing industry analysis as well as paid custom content for BioSpace clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.

Greg Slabodkin is the News Editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at greg.slabodkin@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

Tyler Patchen is a staff writer at BioSpace. You can reach him at tyler.patchen@biospace.com. Follow him on LinkedIn.

> Listen on Spotify

> Listen on Apple podcasts

> Listen on Amazon Music

> Listen on iHeart