Press Releases

Collegium to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

July 25, 2024 | 
1 min read

STOUGHTON, Mass., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions, today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Information
To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Pharmaceutical Q2 2024 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is a leading, diversified specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Christopher James, M.D.
Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Marissa Samuels
Vice President, Corporate Communications
communications@collegiumpharma.com

Massachusetts Events Earnings
