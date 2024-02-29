Catawba Research Appoints Syed Faridi as New Head of Business Development

Syed, an industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience in clinical research, brings an unparalleled level of expertise as a sales leader. His track record of consistently surpassing targets and fostering deeply collaborative client relationships speaks volumes. Having made significant contributions at Clinical Ink, Medidata Solutions, and Parexel, Syed’s arrival is a game-changer for Catawba Research, elevating its ability to drive business and accelerate revenue growth.

“I am thrilled about Syed joining our leadership team. His ability to be a true partner to his customers is key to our organization’s values, and his business development expertise is an asset in further establishing Catawba Research as a market leader. The consistent recruitment of top-tier leaders like Syed ensures that we not only maintain, but elevate our trajectory of unparalleled growth,” said Andy Silverman, CEO at Catawba Research.

In his role, Syed will spearhead the cultivation and expansion of strategic client relationships, champion transformative sales and marketing practices, and develop and execute go-to-market strategies that demonstrate how Catawba Research’s experience and expertise align with the industry’s needs. His arrival further highlights Catawba Research’s dedication to strong and innovative industry collaborations to help patients in need.

About Catawba Research

Catawba Research is a leading contract research organization specializing in clinical research and development services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction, Catawba Research delivers comprehensive solutions to advance healthcare products from concept to market. For more information, please visit www.catawbaresearch.com.

