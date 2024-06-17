SUBSCRIBE
Catawba Research

IN THE PRESS
Business
Catawba Research Appoints Julie Arnold as New Head of Project Management to Drive Growth and Innovation
March 7, 2024
  
2 min read
Business
Catawba Research Appoints Syed Faridi as New Head of Business Development
February 29, 2024
  
2 min read
Bio NC
Catawba Research Partners With Elligo Health Research® to Expand Access and Simplify Clinical Research Participation
December 6, 2023
  
2 min read
Business
Catawba Research Announces the Promotion of Andrew Silverman, Ph.D., to CEO
October 26, 2023
  
2 min read
