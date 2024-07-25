7 Companies Hiring Automation Engineers

Looking for an automation engineer job? Check out these seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
If you’re among those excited about how automation can benefit manufacturing and lab work, you may be interested in one of the many automation engineer jobs posted on BioSpace.
What Does an Automation Engineer Do?
Automation engineers look to streamline operational efficiencies. This can include developing, testing and implementing programs that ultimately reduce reliance on human intervention.
Here are seven companies hiring automation engineers and some of the positions available.
- AbbVie has job openings including senior automation engineer; senior engineer, technology I (automation/backend/product engineering); and associate director – automation and manufacturing systems.
- Amgen is hiring for roles such as automation engineer - PLC; principal engineer – research and automation technologies; and senior manufacturing systems engineer – automation.
- Eli Lilly has job openings including principal automation engineer; process/automation engineer – warehouse; and advisor – genetic medicine lab automation lead.
- Moderna is hiring for positions such as senior GxP automation engineer; senior automation engineer, clinical biomarker laboratory operations; and senior automation engineer, drug product equipment support.
- Novo Nordisk has open roles including associate automation engineer; automation engineering technician; and automation engineer II – finished products.
- Regeneron has job openings such as senior scientist, automation; senior automation engineer; and senior project engineer.
- Takeda is hiring for positions including automation engineer II – EBM; senior automation engineer BAS; and senior automation engineer, global biologics.
As you consider these open roles, remember to check out our job search toolkit, which features multiple resources to help you make your next career move.
Want more job market insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.