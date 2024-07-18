7 Biotech Companies Hiring in San Diego

Looking for a biotech job in San Diego? Check out these seven top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
Biotech employees in San Diego have experienced recent layoffs at multiple companies. For example:
- Takeda is closing its R&D facility in the city, which employs more than 300 people.
- Novartis will eliminate about 100 jobs when it winds down its research site there.
- Bristol Myers Squibb let go of 252 workers at the former Mirati Therapeutics headquarters in San Diego.
If you’re among those affected, and you want to stay in the city—or you’re interested in working in the area—check out these open positions at seven top companies hiring within 50 miles of San Diego.
- AnaptysBio is looking for a senior scientist I; human resources coordinator; and vice president, head of rheumatology, clinical development.
- Avidity Biosciences has openings including senior scientist, analytical development; principal scientist, toxicology; and quality assurance coordinator.
- Eli Lilly is hiring for roles including biologist, cell-free expression and molecular biology; pharmaceutical sales representative – associate territory manager, primary care; and advisor, peptide discovery.
- Fate Therapeutics is looking for a clinical trial manager II; an associate scientist, translational science – autoimmune disease; and a director, clinical science, autoimmunity.
- Insmed has open jobs including clinical laboratory manager lead; director of clinical operations, gene therapy; and executive medical director, ophthalmology.
- Lundbeck has openings including scientist, in vivo pharmacology; senior medical science liaison psychiatry – West; and senior manager advanced analytics (remote opportunity).
- Mirador Therapeutics is hiring for roles including research associate, discovery immunology; director, CMC biologics; and associate director, AI.
As you consider these open positions, remember to check out our job search toolkit, which features multiple resources to help you make your next career move.
Want more job market insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.