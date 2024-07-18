SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Career Advice

7 Biotech Companies Hiring in San Diego

July 18, 2024 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel
Buildings in downtown San Diego near the water

Buildings in downtown San Diego near the water

/ iStock, Sean Pavone

Looking for a biotech job in San Diego? Check out these seven top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.

Biotech employees in San Diego have experienced recent layoffs at multiple companies. For example:

  • Takeda is closing its R&D facility in the city, which employs more than 300 people.
  • Novartis will eliminate about 100 jobs when it winds down its research site there.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb let go of 252 workers at the former Mirati Therapeutics headquarters in San Diego.

If you’re among those affected, and you want to stay in the city—or you’re interested in working in the area—check out these open positions at seven top companies hiring within 50 miles of San Diego.

  1. AnaptysBio is looking for a senior scientist I; human resources coordinator; and vice president, head of rheumatology, clinical development.
  1. Avidity Biosciences has openings including senior scientist, analytical development; principal scientist, toxicology; and quality assurance coordinator.
  1. Eli Lilly is hiring for roles including biologist, cell-free expression and molecular biology; pharmaceutical sales representative – associate territory manager, primary care; and advisor, peptide discovery.
  1. Fate Therapeutics is looking for a clinical trial manager II; an associate scientist, translational science – autoimmune disease; and a director, clinical science, autoimmunity.
  1. Insmed has open jobs including clinical laboratory manager lead; director of clinical operations, gene therapy; and executive medical director, ophthalmology.
  1. Lundbeck has openings including scientist, in vivo pharmacology; senior medical science liaison psychiatry – West; and senior manager advanced analytics (remote opportunity).
  1. Mirador Therapeutics is hiring for roles including research associate, discovery immunology; director, CMC biologics; and associate director, AI.

As you consider these open positions, remember to check out our job search toolkit, which features multiple resources to help you make your next career move.

Want more job market insights? Subscribe to Career Insider to receive our quarterly life sciences job market reports, career advice and more.

Now hiring
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel
Angela Gabriel is content manager, life sciences careers, at BioSpace. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Goldfish jumps from big bowl to small bowl
Career Advice
Taking the Leap: Moving From Large to Small Biopharmas
July 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of woman shaking hands with someone over biotech collage background
Career Advice
Career Coach: Transition Into a Career in Biotech
July 16, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Carina Clingman
Collage of gavel, safety cones and roadblock
Career Advice
FTC Ban That Would Make Switching Jobs Easier Hits Roadblock
July 11, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Career Advice
The Top 12 Companies Hiring in Biopharma Now
July 11, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel