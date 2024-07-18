7 Biotech Companies Hiring in San Diego

Biotech employees in San Diego have experienced recent layoffs at multiple companies. For example:

Takeda is closing its R&D facility in the city, which employs more than 300 people.



Novartis will eliminate about 100 jobs when it winds down its research site there.



Bristol Myers Squibb let go of 252 workers at the former Mirati Therapeutics headquarters in San Diego.

If you’re among those affected, and you want to stay in the city—or you’re interested in working in the area—check out these open positions at seven top companies hiring within 50 miles of San Diego.

As you consider these open positions, remember to check out our job search toolkit , which features multiple resources to help you make your next career move.