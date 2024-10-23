Trodelvy’s Bladder Cancer Withdrawal, Sage Therapeutics Layoffs, Sanofi’s Radiopharma Investment, More

> Listen on Spotify

Last week, Gilead withdrew Trodelvy in bladder cancer after the antibody-drug conjugate failed to meet the primary endpoint in a confirmatory study. This follows Pfizer’s recent withdrawal of another therapy that had earned FDA accelerated approval, Oxbryta for sickle cell disease. With few other options available to patients, BioSpace took a look at 5 sickle-cell candidates currently in clinical trials.

Following a disappointing Alzheimer’s readout, the company’s third neuro stumble in six months, Sage Therapeutics will lay off over 165 employees—about 33% of its workforce. The company is reporting Q3 earnings on Oct. 29.

On a more positive note, Vertex reported full Phase III data this week for its non-opioid pain treatment, su-zetri-gine. If approved, suzetrigine, which has a PDUFA date of Jan. 30, 2025, would be the first new class of acute pain medicine in more than two decades. And on Monday, a company that never leaves the news, Novo Nordisk, announced positive results from a cardiovascular study with its oral version of semaglutide, Rybelsus.

In other Novo news, scrutiny around Novo Holdings’ acquisition of Catalent is heating up with a coalition of unions, consumer groups and public interest organizations last week expressing their concerns about the buyout. This prompted BioSpace to unpack the unique structure of the collection of organizations that is Novo.

Finally, Sanofi is having a busy month, securing the sale of its healthcare unit Opella and separately paying approximately $326 million to obtain a 16% stake in European radiopharma biotech Orano Med. Radiopharma is skyrocketing in popularity, and some companies are even trying to marry it with another hot therapeutic spaces: antibody-drug conjugates. Could radiolabeled ADCs overcome some of the side effects of radiation treatments, speed up treatment times and enable lower doses than traditional therapies?