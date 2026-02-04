Pfizer’s Metsera Data, 2025 Earnings, the FDA and REGENXBIO, Psychedelics and IPOs

> Listen on Spotify

Pfizer reported the first data from its new obesity pipeline, picked up in the nearly $10 billion acquisition of Metsera last fall. While BMO Capital Markets said in a Tuesday note that the data “look competitive,” analysts clamored for more details on Pfizer’s earnings call the same morning—and were left wanting more. Meawhile, Merck batted away accusations of “modest growth” from analysts on its own earnings call, as CEO Robert Davis touted “probably the broadest and widest pipeline we’ve had in years.”

These calls followed Roche last week and Johnson & Johnson before that, but earnings season is just getting started. On the docket today is Eli Lilly, which has been acquisitive of late, plus Novo Nordisk, Novartis, AbbVie and more.

On the regulatory front, the FDA is expected to decide on eight products this month, including REGENXBIO’s Hunter syndrome gene therapy RGX-121. The biotech ran into a regulatory snag last week, however, as the FDA placed a clinical hold on two of its programs, including RGX-121. The agency also launched its much-anticipated PreCheck pilot program, which aims to make it easier for companies to build manufacturing plants in the U.S. And President Donald Trump’s TrumpRx platform is delayed, potentially amid anti-kickback concerns.

In ClinicaSpace this week, we took a deep dive into the resurgent psychedelics space, which could see two companies—Compass Pathways and Definium—submit FDA applications this year. H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio told BioSpace 2026 is set to be “the biggest year from a clinical data standpoint,” since the firm began covering Compass in 2018.

