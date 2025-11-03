SUBSCRIBE
Pfizer, As Promised, Sues To Stop Novo’s Rival Metsera Bid

November 3, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Legal battle lawsuit concept as two justice scales hitting each other as a justice court fight symbol representing a lawyer or attorney representation services with 3D illustration elements.

iStock, wildpixel

Pfizer insists that Novo Nordisk’s unsolicited offer to acquire Metsera is an effort from the Danish pharma to “suppress competition.”

Pfizer is taking both Novo Nordisk and Metsera to court after the Danish giant submitted an $8.5 billion rival bid for the obesity biotech last week.

Novo’s unsolicited buyout proposal, which Metsera has determined to be “superior” to Pfizer’s offer, amounts to “tortious interference” and is a move by a dominant obesity drugmaker “to suppress competition,” Pfizer said in a press announcement late on Friday.

Pfizer additionally claims that Novo’s proposed takeover of Metsera “uses an unprecedented structure designed to deliberately evade antitrust review.” The deal is unlikely to ever close as currently written due to regulatory risks, the New York-based pharma added.

Pfizer in late September announced an agreement to acquire Metsera for $4.9 billion upfront with a contingent value right (CVR) that brought the potential total to $7.27 billion. Securities documents released in the subsequent days, however, showed that the bidding war over Metsera was fierce, and that Pfizer’s proposal was by no means the highest.

One suitor in particular, had a better offer, valuing Metsera at $87 per share, inclusive of a CVR—far above Pfizer’s final $70-per-share price. However, this particular bidder was weighed down by what Metsera called “regulatory risks” that could ultimately endanger the proposed acquisition. The biotech did not detail what these risks were in its proxy filing, however cautioning that they could push back the consummation of the takeover “by up to 24 months.”

The risky suitor turned out to be Novo. “Metsera’s board previously determined that Novo Nordisk’s prior proposal . . . posed unacceptable regulatory risks,” Pfizer said on Friday. “These risks have not changed.” Meanwhile, the FTC has already given its blessing to Pfizer’s proposal, according to the pharma.

Still, Metsera seems to be seriously considering Novo’s new rival offer, even though the $77.75-per-share purchase price is below what was offered during the bidding war. While Metsera conceded that Pfizer’s proposal “remains in effect,” the biotech maintained that Novo’s bid is “superior.” Pfizer was given four days to negotiate.

Pfizer disagreed, firing back on Thursday and claiming that Metsera had no right to start the four-day countdown, insisting that Novo’s proposal is “illusory and cannot qualify as a superior proposal.” Pfizer, which vowed to take the matter to court last week, has now alleged that Metsera and its directors “have breached their fiduciary duties” by entertaining the Novo offer.

“Metsera’s and its directors’ actions, as well as those of Novo Nordisk, are in clear violation of their respective contractual and legal obligations,” Pfizer said.

Pfizer has asked the Delaware Court of Chancery to temporarily block Metsera from terminating the merger agreement to allow for the matter to be heard.

Legal Mergers & acquisitions
Novo Nordisk Metsera Pfizer
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
