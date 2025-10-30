Novo Nordisk Seeks To Steal Metsera From Pfizer With $8.5B Offer

Novo Nordisk has submitted an unsolicited bid to buy obesity biotech Metsera out from under Pfizer , offering $6 billion upfront plus $2.5 billion in milestone-based payouts for a total of $8.5 billion. The total consideration for the deal edges out Pfizer’s offer by approximately $1.23 billion.

Metsera called Novo’s offer “superior” to Pfizer’s in a response Thursday morning, with the Danish pharma valuing the biotech at $77.75 per share. This would be a 133% premium to Metsera’s closing price on September 19, the day before Pfizer’s offer.

Pfizer has been informed of Novo’s offer via an official notice, according to Metsera. The New York pharma will now have four days to renegotiate, though Pfizer has already responded that it does not believe Metsera has the right to deliver the notice.

“Metsera disagrees with Pfizer’s view,” Metsera said in its statement.

Should the Novo deal remain superior after negotiations with Pfizer, Metsera could terminate the agreement. The Pfizer offer includes a $190 million termination fee, which Novo has offered to pay on Metsera’s behalf to Pfizer, according to an SEC filing.

For now, the Pfizer offer remains in effect, Metsera said.

The acquisition of breakout obesity star Metsera should pump new life into Pfizer's portfolio, which over the last two years has suffered from three discontinued assets.

The Thursday offer complicates things for Pfizer but speaks to pharma’s insatiable desire for long-acting obesity medicines, BMO Capital Markets said in a Thursday morning note. The deal “compares favorably” to Pfizer’s, boosting upfront cash and putting a little more incentive on the back end once the deal closes.

“All in, assuming CVRs reach their intended trigger points, Novo’s offer looks to give Metsera shareholders an extra $8/share vs. Pfizer’s offer, making a compelling case for the new higher deal,” BMO wrote.

Metsera’s shares rose more than 17% to $61.46 in pre-market trading on Thursday morning, compared to $52.21 at close the day prior.

The battle to buy Metsera was fierce, according to SEC documents filed after Pfizer’s September offer, which totaled $4.9 billion in upfront cash plus a contingent value right (CVR) that could add $2.37 billion. That brought the company’s offer to about $7.27 billion.

Metsera apparently spoke to as many as seven companies, with three sticking around until the end.

In addition to Pfizer, one of them was likely Novo, BMO Capital Markets had speculated when the documents were released. Today’s offer seems to verify that suspicion, the firm said this morning.

Metsera noted in the regulatory documents that this company, referred to as Party 1, “presented a variety of risks” including regulatory risks that could damn the deal. The biotech speculated that if this party were to win the bidding process, the deal would take as much as 24 months to close.

Instead, Metsera accepted the Pfizer bid, even though it was lower. Pfizer offered $47.50 per share and a $22.50 CVR, while Party 1 valued the shares at $50 each plus a $37 CVR.

Novo’s new unsolicited offer includes $56.50 per share in cash plus $21.25 in CVRs to be paid at the close of the deal.

Metsera is reviewing the offer, according to Novo’s Thursday press release .

Novo said the deal would allow it to “maximize the potential of Metsera’s complementary portfolio and capabilities.” The biotech has a portfolio of early and development-stage incretin and non-incretin analogue peptide programs. Novo has been in need of a pipeline refresh as its internal candidates have disappointed in the clinic .

BMO said that other obesity biotechs are likely to have a good day at the stock market after Novo’s unsolicited offer.

“Novo’s competitive bid continues to show that large Pharma has an interest in buying into obesity (even if they are already established with commercial assets) in order to capitalize on the significant market opportunity,” BMO wrote. “We view this to be especially true for companies like Metsera that may have differentiated long-acting injectable agents and potentially oral agents without a food effect.”