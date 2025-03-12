COVID Reflections, Novo’s Next-Gen Weight Loss Struggles, Another Depression Miss, More

> Listen on Spotify

As we mark five years since the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 pandemic, the BioSpace editorial team reflects on the health crisis of a generation and how it changed us—and the biopharma industry. While companies like Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna raked in billions from their vaccines, J&J and Novavax struggled to capture a significant piece of the market.

Five years later, much has changed. A substantial number of us now work from the comfort of our homes—though that may be changing for some in the life sciences—and biopharma has a new obsession: obesity. In this space, Novo Nordisk has had a rough week, reporting lower-than-expected results from a second straight trial of its next-gen weight loss drug CagriSema. And in an effort to protect revenues from its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy, Novo jumped into the legal battle between the FDA and compounding pharmacies over the regulator’s decision to declare the shortage of Wegovy over. Viking Therapeutics had a better week, securing “multiple metric tons” of its investigational obesity medication VK2735 in a deal with CordenPharma. Meanwhile, companies continue to tackle adverse events associated with GLP-1s.

Another space that has seen its fair share of failures in the past couple of years is depression. The latest flop comes from J&J, which announced it would discontinue its a kappa opioid receptor blocker aticaprant after a disappointing Phase III readout. J&J joins Biogen and Sage Therapeutics, Relmada Therapeutics and Alto Neuroscience, all of whom have suffered regulatory misses or trial flops.