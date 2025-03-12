COVID Reflections, Novo’s Next-Gen Weight Loss Struggles, Another Depression Miss, More

BioSpace remembers COVID-19 five years after the pandemic was declared, Novo Nordisk’s CagriSema again misses expectations as the company joins a lawsuit filed by drug compounders against the FDA, Viking secures ample supply of its investigational obesity medication, J&J strikes out in depression, and Makary and Bhattacharya near confirmation.
As we mark five years since the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19 pandemic, the BioSpace editorial team reflects on the health crisis of a generation and how it changed us—and the biopharma industry. While companies like Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna raked in billions from their vaccines, J&J and Novavax struggled to capture a significant piece of the market.
Five years later, much has changed. A substantial number of us now work from the comfort of our homes—though that may be changing for some in the life sciences—and biopharma has a new obsession: obesity. In this space, Novo Nordisk has had a rough week, reporting lower-than-expected results from a second straight trial of its next-gen weight loss drug CagriSema. And in an effort to protect revenues from its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy, Novo jumped into the legal battle between the FDA and compounding pharmacies over the regulator’s decision to declare the shortage of Wegovy over. Viking Therapeutics had a better week, securing “multiple metric tons” of its investigational obesity medication VK2735 in a deal with CordenPharma. Meanwhile, companies continue to tackle adverse events associated with GLP-1s.
Another space that has seen its fair share of failures in the past couple of years is depression. The latest flop comes from J&J, which announced it would discontinue its a kappa opioid receptor blocker aticaprant after a disappointing Phase III readout. J&J joins Biogen and Sage Therapeutics, Relmada Therapeutics and Alto Neuroscience, all of whom have suffered regulatory misses or trial flops.
Finally, two of Donald Trump’s healthcare nominees, Marty Makary and Jay Bhattacharya, sailed through their confirmation hearings in the Senate last week. Both are up for confirmation on Thursday.