Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEWS
FDA
FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
August 6, 2024
 · 
163 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Deals
Boehringer Buys Nerio Therapeutics for $1.3B to Boost Immuno-Oncology Pipeline
Under the deal announced Monday with the California biotech, German pharma Boehringer Ingelheim is gaining access to novel immune checkpoint inhibitors designed to activate the immune system to fight cancer cells.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Biosimilars
Boehringer Ingelheim Partners With GoodRx to Offer Humira Biosimilar at 92% Discount
In a bid to take advantage of Humira’s slow loss of market share, Boehringer Ingelheim is offering its biosimilar at a 92% discount exclusively to patients who buy the product on GoodRx.
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Legal
Boehringer Ingelheim Loses Legal Challenge to IRA in Connecticut Federal Court Ruling
A federal judge ruled last week that the U.S. government can use its economic standing as a bulk purchaser to negotiate for better deals, handing Boehringer Ingelheim a loss in its legal challenge to the Inflation Reduction Act.
July 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Boehringer, Walgreens Team Up for Obesity Trial as Weight-Loss Drug Race Heats Up
In an effort to improve diversity and accessibility in clinical trials, Boehringer Ingelheim is partnering with Walgreens to conduct a Phase III study in obesity and type 2 diabetes.
May 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA
FDA Approval Fuels Boehringer’s Biosimilar Challenge to AbbVie’s Humira
Boehringer Ingelheim on Wednesday won the FDA’s approval for a high-concentration and citrate-free version of its Humira biosimilar Cyltezo, targeting AbbVie’s blockbuster drug.
May 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Boehringer, Ochre Bio Team in Potential $1B Deal to Develop Regenerative Liver Drugs
Boehringer Ingelheim is paying $35 million in upfront and near-term fees to work with Ochre Bio to identify and validate regenerative targets for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases.
April 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Drug Development
Boehringer Ingelheim Aims to Bring 25 New Products to Market by 2030
The German biopharma company on Tuesday announced ambitious pipeline plans that include starting 10 new Phase II and III trials over the next 12 to 18 months.
April 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Drug Development
ACC24 Roundup: Novo, Ionis Tout Cardio Victories and Boehringer, Lilly Disappoint
Novo Nordisk and Ionis Pharmaceuticals unveiled promising respective data at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session, while Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly’s Jardiance missed the endpoint in a myocardial infarction study.
April 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Boehringer Ingelheim and GoodRx announce exclusive patient affordability initiative for Adalimumab-adbm injection, Boehringer’s biosimilar to Humira®
July 18, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Business
Boehringer Ingelheim and 3T Biosciences enter into a second partnership to develop next-generation cancer immunotherapies
January 4, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Business
Click Therapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Prescription Digital Therapeutic to Treat Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia
January 4, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Ten63 Therapeutics Announces Multi-Target Drug Discovery Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim
December 6, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Phenomic Enters Strategic Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to Discover Novel Targets for Stroma-Rich Cancer Therapies
November 29, 2023
 · 
4 min read
Business
Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs Companion Diagnostic Agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to Select Patients with NSCLC for Targeted Therapy Treatment
October 19, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Boehringer Ingelheim and ZEISS join forces to early detect eye diseases and prevent vision loss
October 2, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
US FDA approves Jardiance® for the treatment of adults with chronic kidney disease
September 22, 2023
 · 
17 min read
Business
Jardiance® (empagliflozin) approved in the EU for the treatment of adults with chronic kidney disease
July 25, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Pharm Country
U.S. FDA accepts supplemental New Drug Application for OFEV® (nintedanib) for children and adolescents aged 6-17 years old with fibrosing interstitial lung disease
July 25, 2023
 · 
7 min read
