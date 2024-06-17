Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
Under the deal announced Monday with the California biotech, German pharma Boehringer Ingelheim is gaining access to novel immune checkpoint inhibitors designed to activate the immune system to fight cancer cells.
In a bid to take advantage of Humira’s slow loss of market share, Boehringer Ingelheim is offering its biosimilar at a 92% discount exclusively to patients who buy the product on GoodRx.
A federal judge ruled last week that the U.S. government can use its economic standing as a bulk purchaser to negotiate for better deals, handing Boehringer Ingelheim a loss in its legal challenge to the Inflation Reduction Act.
In an effort to improve diversity and accessibility in clinical trials, Boehringer Ingelheim is partnering with Walgreens to conduct a Phase III study in obesity and type 2 diabetes.
Boehringer Ingelheim on Wednesday won the FDA’s approval for a high-concentration and citrate-free version of its Humira biosimilar Cyltezo, targeting AbbVie’s blockbuster drug.
Boehringer Ingelheim is paying $35 million in upfront and near-term fees to work with Ochre Bio to identify and validate regenerative targets for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases.
The German biopharma company on Tuesday announced ambitious pipeline plans that include starting 10 new Phase II and III trials over the next 12 to 18 months.
Novo Nordisk and Ionis Pharmaceuticals unveiled promising respective data at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session, while Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly’s Jardiance missed the endpoint in a myocardial infarction study.
