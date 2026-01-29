SUBSCRIBE
Biotech’s New Cycle, JPM Deal Hype and Where Alpha Still Hides

January 29, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks with RTW’s Rod Wong and Stephanie Sirota how shifting JPM deal timing masks record M&A potential; why oncology, obesity, psychedelics, and neuroscience are attracting fresh capital; and how “alpha stacking” shapes their investment edge in an age of chronic uncertainty. They cover topics discussed in RTW’s new book, “Innovation is the Best Medicine.”

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Amazon Music

Host

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Roderick Wong, Managing Partner, Chief Investment Officer, RTW Investments

Stephanie Sirota, Partner, Chief Business Officer, RTW Investments

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Collaboration Mergers & acquisitions Clinical research Venture capital JPM
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Jennifer Smith-Parker Jennifer Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
