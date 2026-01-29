Biotech’s New Cycle, JPM Deal Hype and Where Alpha Still Hides

In this episode of Denatured, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks with RTW’s Rod Wong and Stephanie Sirota how shifting JPM deal timing masks record M&A potential; why oncology, obesity, psychedelics, and neuroscience are attracting fresh capital; and how “alpha stacking” shapes their investment edge in an age of chronic uncertainty. They cover topics discussed in RTW’s new book, “Innovation is the Best Medicine.”
Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Roderick Wong, Managing Partner, Chief Investment Officer, RTW Investments
Stephanie Sirota, Partner, Chief Business Officer, RTW Investments
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.