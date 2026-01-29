Biotech’s New Cycle, JPM Deal Hype and Where Alpha Still Hides

> Listen on Spotify

In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker talks with RTW’s Rod Wong and Stephanie Sirota about how changes in JPM deal timing may obscure a wave of record M&A activity; the renewed investor focus in previously overlooked therapeutic areas; and how their “alpha stacking” approach offers an investment edge. The conversation also draws on insights from RTW’s new book, “Innovation is the Best Medicine.”

Host

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Roderick Wong, Managing Partner, Chief Investment Officer, RTW Investments

Stephanie Sirota, Partner, Chief Business Officer, RTW Investments

