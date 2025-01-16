A Conversation with Peter Marks: Insights into GenScript Biotech Forum 2025

In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis talks to Dr. Peter Marks, Director, CBER about his thoughts on the future of cell and gene therapies.
In this episode of Denatured, Dr. Peter Marks M.D., PhD. gives his thoughts on the future of cell and gene therapies. He speaks candidly about opportunities and realities, manufacturing and its role in efficacy and the CGT runway.
Dr. Marks was keynote speaker at the GenScript Biotech Forum in San Francisco this week.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guest
Peter Marks M.D., PhD., Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.