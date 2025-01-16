A Conversation with Peter Marks: Insights into GenScript Biotech Forum 2025

> Listen on Spotify

In this episode of Denatured, Dr. Peter Marks M.D., PhD. gives his thoughts on the future of cell and gene therapies. He speaks candidly about opportunities and realities, manufacturing and its role in efficacy and the CGT runway.

Dr. Marks was keynote speaker at the ⁠GenScript Biotech Forum⁠ in San Francisco this week.

Host

⁠Lori Ellis⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guest

⁠Peter Marks M.D., PhD.⁠, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.