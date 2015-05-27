SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Biotech Bay

BioSpace Temperature Poll: Will PfizerKline Become the Next Pharma Player?

May 27, 2015 | 
1 min read

May 27, 2015
By Riley McDermid, BioSpace.com Breaking News Sr. Editor

Will PfizerKline Become the Next Pharma Player?
The speculation surrounding a possible bid from Pfizer Inc. for struggling GlaxoSmithKline is heating up, after one closely-watched biotech analyst said in a note last week that Pfizer buying the company would “unlock access to its balance sheet and improve its tax situation.”

Gregg Gilbert, a biotech analyst at Deutsche Bank, wrote in a note to investors “Introducing PfizerKline” that he thinks a deal would be “materially accretive” for both companies. Gilbert estimated that a bid priced at $29.86 a share, via half stock and half cash, which would push up Pfizer’s earnings per share by 10 percent to 16 percent beginning in 2016.

“We believe that the company has a sense of urgency to create value by leveraging the power of its balance sheet to do needle-moving deals,” Gilbert wrote. “Since media reports in the past have pointed to the potential for a Pfizer/GSK combination, we are revisiting that theme.”

We want to know, dear readers, if you agree? Should Glaxo continue going it alone, or might Pfizer buy it and create one of the world’s largest pharma players in history?

Australia Europe South America Africa Asia NextGen Class of 2024
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Signage at Pfizer's world headquarters in New York City
Business
Activist Investor Starboard Carves $1B Stake in Pfizer, Enlists Former CEO for Help
October 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Boy sitting in a wheelchair
Neurodegenerative disease
Scholar Rock’s Shares Soar 300% After Phase III Win in Spinal Muscular Atrophy
October 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Kaléo to Lay Off 58 Employees, Stryker Cuts Continue
October 7, 2024
 · 
161 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Cardiovascular disease
AstraZeneca Puts $2B On The Line for Preclinical Heart Disease Drug
October 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac