BioMarin to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 4:30pm ET

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) today announced that Alexander Hardy, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, August 5, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2024 financial results and provide a general business update.

Dial-in Number

U.S. / Canada Dial-in Number: 888-596-4144

International Dial-in Number: 646-968-2525

Conference Call ID: 1816377

U.S. / Canada Replay Dial-in Number: 800-770-2030

International Replay Dial-in Number: 609-800-9909

Playback ID: 1816377

Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the conference call via the investor section of the BioMarin website, https://investors.biomarin.com/. A replay of the call will be archived on the site for one week following the call.

About BioMarin

Contacts: Investors Media Traci McCarty Marni Kottle BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (415) 455-7558 (650) 374-2803

Founded in 1997, BioMarin is a global biotechnology Company dedicated to transforming lives through genetic discovery. The Company develops and commercializes targeted therapies that address the root cause of the genetic conditions. BioMarin’s unparalleled research and development capabilities have resulted in eight transformational commercial therapies for patients with rare genetic disorders. The Company’s distinctive approach to drug discovery has produced a diverse pipeline of commercial, clinical, and pre-clinical candidates that address a significant unmet medical need, have well-understood biology, and provide an opportunity to be first-to-market or offer a substantial benefit over existing treatment options. For additional information, please visit

