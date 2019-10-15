Biocair hosts Brexit briefing and workshop in London

Cambridge, UK: The UK office of global life sciences logistics company, Biocair, held a Brexit Briefing and Pharma Logistics Workshop in central London on 27 September 2019 for companies and customers with questions about the impending changes to cross-border trade, and how those changes will affect the life sciences sector.

The event covered everything from the changes in general import and export laws, to new legal requirements for invoicing, and more industry-specific changes affecting medicines, animal by-products, and antibodies, etc.

According to Biocair Marketing Manager, George Gibbons, the event was an opportunity to meet face-to-face with customers, and to answer very specific concerns about post-Brexit trade.

“Maintaining a smooth, uninterrupted, reliable supply chain is vital for companies, scientists and laboratories working with temperature sensitive products and materials. This was our opportunity to reassure our customers that Biocair is fully-informed and committed to providing that supply chain, irrespective of the outcome and timing of Brexit.”

The event was attended by 25 delegates representing many different sectors of the life sciences industry, including immunotherapies, HIV vaccines, medical devices, and cancer anti-body treatments.

“One of the main concerns expressed during the event,” states George Gibbons, “was the potential for delays at customs, which could very seriously compromise the integrity of a product being transported. We were able to discuss particular requirements and concerns in detail, and reassure our customers that Biocair is making the necessary contingency plans and training staff accordingly.”

During the workshop part of the event, delegates were encouraged and facilitated by a team of eight Biocair experts to examine and share common concerns, and more specific issues.

“This was the part of the event where our customers quite literally rolled-up-their sleeves and examined the likely impacts of Brexit to the movement of products, including higher transportation costs to and from the UK, implications for VAT and duty, and reliable sources of information for staying abreast of developments, potential bottle-necks, etc.”

For more information about Brexit and the life sciences supply chain, visit www.biocair.com/brexit or email brexit@biocair.com.

