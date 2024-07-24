Behavioral Framework Acquires Behavior Consultation & Psychological Services (BCPS)

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Framework today announced it has acquired Behavior Consultation & Psychological Services (“BCPS”), a premier provider of clinic, home, and school-based ABA therapy and autism diagnostic services for children in North Carolina. This partnership is a testament to the shared mission of expanding access to high-quality ABA therapy while serving clients and families across a variety of care settings.

The combination brings together two premier providers with a unified focus on delivering exceptional care to clients and their families. Together, Behavioral Framework and BCPS will continue to provide individualized therapy and autism diagnostics to more than 1,000 families across Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. The newly formed partnership presents several unique advantages to Behavioral Framework clients, families, and communities, including expanded reach and enhanced access to diagnostic care services, best-in-class care across a range of care settings, and comprehensive resources, training, and support for clinicians. Jason Cone, Founder of BCPS, will continue to lead clinical operations in North Carolina.

“BCPS is a leader in delivering clinically excellent therapy in North Carolina and we are excited to partner with them as we continue to increase access to exceptional care,” said Kyle West, CEO of Behavioral Framework. “I’m incredibly impressed with what BCPS has accomplished and excited by what it will contribute to the combined company’s continued growth and reach. The addition of the BCPS team adds decades of experience and capabilities to our team.”

“At BCPS, our focus has always been centered around expanding access to high quality ABA therapy services to children across North Carolina,” said Jason Cone, Founder of BCPS. “We are so proud of the work our team has done to answer the unmet needs of the families in our communities and surrounding areas. The partnership with Behavioral Framework enhances our mission and accelerates our ability to serve clients and families in need. I’m grateful to have found a partner that shares our vision and values and am excited for the next chapter.”

BCPS was advised by Bundy Group, a healthcare-focused investment bank.

About Behavioral Framework

Maryland

Virginia

Behavioral Framework is a leading family-owned provider of ABA therapy inand DC, with a vision of providing exceptional care and better client outcomes for children diagnosed with autism and their families. Behavioral Framework was founded out of a strong desire to deliver consistent and superior care with a holistic and collaborative approach that serves the whole family. Behavioral Framework is devoted to the pursuit of providing excellent, honest and compassionate care for the autism community. In 2022, Behavioral Framework introduced Pathways, a diagnostic center specializing in conducting thorough assessments for Autism and other developmental disabilities among children aged 0 to 21. Establishing Pathways has contributed to alleviating the extended wait times children often face to receive a diagnosis. For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, connect with our, engage with us on, and follow our

About BCPS

North Carolina

Founded in 2010, BCPS provides autism therapy and diagnostic services across multiple care settings in. The company focuses on an individualized approach to care delivered by professionals with extensive training and experience in the field with the goal of providing the best care to each and every client – whenever, whatever and wherever it takes.

