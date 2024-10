KVISTGAARD, Denmark, May 27, 2014 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that the Company’s share capital has been increased by nominally DKK 185,020 as a consequence of the exercise of warrants. After registration of the capital increase, Bavarian Nordic A/S’ share capital amounts to DKK 261,128,630.

