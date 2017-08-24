Bavarian Nordic Announces Major Shareholder Notification From Johnson & Johnson Innovation

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, August 22, 2017 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) has received notification from Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act, that JJDC, after the subscription of 512,102 new shares in Bavarian Nordic, has increased its ownership in Bavarian Nordic and now holds 1,844,086 shares in Bavarian Nordic corresponding to 5.77 % of the share capital and voting rights in Bavarian Nordic. JJDC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases, based on the Company’s live virus vaccine platform. Through long-standing collaborations, including a collaboration with the U.S. government, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of vaccines for infectious diseases, including the non-replicating smallpox vaccine, IMVAMUNE®, which is stockpiled for emergency use by the United States and other governments. The vaccine is approved in the European Union (under the trade name IMVANEX®) and in Canada. Bavarian Nordic and its strategic partner Janssen are developing an Ebola vaccine regimen, and therapeutic vaccines for HPV, HBV and HIV. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, Bavarian Nordic has developed a portfolio of active cancer immunotherapies, including PROSTVAC®, which is currently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. The company has partnered with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the potential commercialization of PROSTVAC. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com or follow us on Twitter @bavariannordic.

Contacts

Rolf Sass Sørensen

Vice President Investor Relations (EU)

Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

Seth Lewis

Vice President Investor Relations (US)

Tel: +1 978 341 5271

Company Announcement no. 24 / 2017

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/640a624c-1d21-4507-be5f-f7deaf7aa2c3