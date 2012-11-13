SUBSCRIBE
Battelle and Zogenix, Inc. Release: Preliminary Findings From Rheumatoid Arthritis Patient Survey Reveal Strong Interest in Needle-Free Self-Injection

November 13, 2012 
COLUMBUS, Ohio and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2012 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battelle, the world’s largest independent research and development organization and Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZGNX), a pharmaceutical company commercializing and developing differentiated products through unique drug delivery systems, today reported preliminary findings from a survey of over 300 rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients regarding adoption of self-injectable medications. While only 53 percent of RA patients are likely to accept a prescription for a self-injected therapy that number increases to 70 percent if a needle-free option were offered. This represents a significant 30 percent shift in patient acceptance of self-injected medication.

