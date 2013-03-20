MassBioEd Launches New Website MassBioEd.org

March 20, 2013 (CAMBRIDGE, MA) - The Massachusetts Biotechnology Education Foundation (MassBioEd), a leader in STEM and biotechnology education, launched its new website on March 20, 2013. The site, www.massbioed.org, is designed to be the go-to resource for Massachusetts educators, students, postdocs, and life sciences industry professionals.

MassBioEd Foundation, which was established in 2001 by the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio), is a nonprofit organization committed to supporting STEM through roots in biotech. MassBioEd supports biotechnology education through school programs, workforce training, and lifelong learning.

“MassBioEd is a proud leader in STEM education, but over time we realized our website could no longer serve the diverse and ever-evolving needs of the STEM community” said Lance Hartford, Executive Director of the Foundation. “We are pleased to unveil our new site which provides top-notch STEM and biotech resources and complements our programming and events.”

MassBioEd.org offers a comprehensive, user-friendly experience for a variety of audiences. From providing biotech career descriptions for students, to curricula materials for STEM educators, career resources for post-docs, and courses for industry professionals - the new and improved website is designed to cater to all individuals involved in STEM education and the biotech industry.

Alongside the new website, MassBioEd has launched a strong presence on social media. The nonprofit’s Twitter and Facebook pages serve as resources for STEM education stakeholders across the country.

MassBioEd invites the public to explore the new website and encourages STEM stakeholders to “Like” MassBioEd on Facebook and “Follow” @MassBioEd on Twitter.

MassBioEd partnered with Newburyport-based web development company iMarc on the website upgrade project.

MassBioEd's BioTeach program, which trains teachers in biotechnology curriculum and provides grants for lab equipment, has reached 185 schools across the Commonwealth. In addition, MassBioEd's Biotech Learning Center offers professional development courses for employees in the biotech sector to advance their professional skills.