Azitra, Inc. Announces Presentation at the 2024 BIO International Convention

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Azitra, Inc. (NYSE American: AZTR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology, today announced that management will present at the 2024 BIO International Convention being held June 3-6, 2024 in San Diego, California. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT in Theater 3 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The corporate update will highlight Azitra’s updates and progress on its pipeline, including ATR-12 in development for Netherton syndrome and ATR-04 in development for epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor-induced dermal toxicity.

Azitra’s presentation details are as follows:

Event: 2024 BIO International Convention

Conference Dates: June 3-6, 2024

Presentation Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Presentation Time: 12:00 p.m. PT

Venue: San Diego Convention Center in Theater 3

Presenter: Travis Whitfill, Chief Operating Officer

To schedule a meeting with the Company’s management at the convention, please submit a meeting request through the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system or contact James@HaydenIR.com

About Azitra, Inc.

Azitra, Inc. is an early-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and topical live biotherapeutic products. The Company has built a proprietary platform that includes a microbial library comprised of approximately 1,500 unique bacterial strains that can be screened for unique therapeutic characteristics. The platform is augmented by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology that analyzes, predicts, and helps screen the Company’s library of strains for drug like molecules. The Company’s initial focus is on the development of genetically engineered strains of Staphylococcus epidermidis, or S. epidermidis, which the Company considers to be an optimal therapeutic candidate species for engineering of dermatologic therapies. For more information, please visit https://azitrainc.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240531392241/en/