Top Companies in Pharm Country Ranked by Revenue

Pharm Country denotes the hotbed of biotech and biopharmaceutical companies that are located in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. The companies listed below are the top companies headquartered in Pharm Country area based on 2018 revenue. Companies that are not headquartered in the Pharm Country area were not included on this list. Unless otherwise noted, all data was retrieved from Marketline and Dun & Bradstreet.

1. Merck & Company

Headquarters: Kenilworth, NJ

2018 revenue: $42 billion

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: 5.41%

Ticker Symbol: MRK [NYSE]

Merck is a company that participates in a wide variety of healthcare solutions. Merck has a large portfolio of drugs on the market to treat cancer, diabetes, obesity, pain and numerous other health concerns. In 2018, Merck spent over $9 million on research and development, more than many companies spend on their entire operation. For Merck, this expenditure accounted for 23.1% of the company's 2018 revenue. An excerpt from their 2018 10-K filing reads, "The Company’s performance during 2018 demonstrates execution of its innovation strategy, with revenue growth in oncology, vaccines, hospital acute care and animal health, focused investment in the research and development pipeline, and disciplined allocation of resources." This performance translated to a 14.71% profit margin, an increase of over 146% over FY2017.

2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Headquarters: New York, NY

2018 revenue: $22 billion

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: 8.59%

Ticker Symbol: BMY [NYSE]

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in drugs to treat heart disease, cancer and immune disorders, among others. Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global company with a large portfolio of drugs on the market. The company's prioritized brands category, which includes Eliquis, Sprycel and Yervoy, accounted for 86.3% of their total 2018 revenue. According to the company's 10-K filing, in 2019 they entered into an agreement to acquire Celgene Corporation for $74 billion. For the year, Bristol-Myers Squibb reported a profit margin of 21.81%, an increase of almost 350% over FY 2017.

3. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Headquarters: Tarrytown, NY

2018 revenue: $6.7 billion

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: 14.29%

Ticker Symbol: REGN [NASD]

Regeneron is a pharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for cancer, eye diseases, neuromuscular diseases and asthma, among others. Regeneron has several products on the market, but its primary product is Eylea, an injection to treat macular edema, myopic choroidal neovascularization, and diabetic retinopathy. Eylea sales accounted for 99.3% of Regeneron's 2018 revenue. The company invested over $2 billion in research and development in 2018, stating "We currently have seven products that have received marketing approval and 21 product candidates in clinical development, all of which were discovered in our research laboratories." For the year, Regeneron reported a profit margin of 36.42%, an increase of 78% over FY 2017.

4. Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals (Source – ipsen.com/investors/financial-results)

Headquarters: Basking Ridge, NJ (Subsidiary of Ipsen S.A. in France)

2018 revenue: $682 million (615 million euros)

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: 31.8%

Ticker Symbol: IPN.PA

Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company that specializes in the areas of endocrinology, neurology and oncology. The company currently has four products on the market: Increlex, Somatuline Depot, Onivyde and Dysport. According to Ipsen, Increlex is the only long-term treatment on the market for children with a severe insulin-like growth factor 1 deficiency. According to Ipsen's website, they have "the bold ambition of launching at least 1 new product or meaningful indication each year." Ipsen is a global company headquartered in France. The U.S. subsidiary, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. accounted for 29.1% of the company's overall revenue in 2018.

5. Ovid Therapeutics

Headquarters: New York, NY

2018 revenue: $8.7 million

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue:

Ticker Symbol: OVID [NASD]

Ovid is a biopharmaceutical company that is focused on creating treatments for neurological disorders. It currently has two products in the pipeline, one to treat Angelman Syndrome and the other to treat Fragile X Syndrome. In December of 2017, Ovid received FDA fast track designation for OV101 to treat Angelman Syndrome. While Ovid's future looks promising, the fact that it does not yet have a product on the market means that they reported a net loss of $-52 million for 2018.

6. Codagenix (source – codagenix.com)

Headquarters: Farmingdale, NY

2018 revenue: $982,300

Increase/decrease over 2017 revenue: unknown

Ticker Symbol: n/a

Codagenix is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in vaccines that re-code the way host cells read a virus' genome. According to the company's website, the algorithm that accomplishes this is unlike any other vaccine platform on the market. Codagenix claims to only need the digital sequence of a virus stain to be able to create a vaccine in less than sixty days. The company's current pipeline includes vaccinations for influenza, dengue, pathogenic E. coli and foot and mouth disease.