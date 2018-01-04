Bay Area's PellePharm Taps Former aTyr Pharma CBO as New CEO

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeBio, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has strengthened its executive leadership team with two key hires who will join the company as CEOs-in-residence. Sanuj Ravindran, M.D., will serve as CEO of Pellepharm and will focus on dermatological and international programs across the BridgeBio portfolio. Eric Michael David, M.D., J.D., joins BridgeBio to lead the company's gene therapy efforts including two unannounced companies. The new hires join current CEO-in-residence, Shafique Virani, M.D., who is focused on central nervous system and oncology development programs. "Both Dr. Ravindran and Dr. David are accomplished clinicians and biotechnology industry veterans who share a commitment to BridgeBio's goal of developing new treatments for patients who have few existing therapeutic options," said Neil Kumar, PhD, CEO of BridgeBio Pharma. Sanuj Ravindran was previously chief business officer of aTyr Pharma. Prior to aTyr Pharma, Dr. Ravindran was senior vice president of corporate development at The Medicines Company. Dr. Ravindran completed a residency in internal medicine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, received his MD from Jefferson Medical College, his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, and his BA from Northwestern University. Eric Michael David is a co-founder of Organovo, where he most recently served as chief strategy officer and executive vice president of preclinical development. Prior to Organovo, Dr. David was an associate principal at McKinsey & Co. Dr. David received his clinical training in internal medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital / Weill Cornell, his MD from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, his JD from Columbia Law School and his BA in physics and fine arts from Amherst College. BridgeBio also announced the promotion of Michael Henderson, M.D., to senior vice president of asset acquisition, operations and strategy and Cameron Turtle, DPhil, to senior vice president of portfolio management and corporate development. About BridgeBio Pharma BridgeBio is a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel, genetically targeted therapies to improve the lives of patients. The BridgeBio approach combines a traditional focus on drug development with a unique corporate model, allowing rapid translation of early stage science into medicines that treat rare diseases at its source. Founded in 2015 by a team of industry veterans, BridgeBio has built a robust portfolio of fifteen transformative drug programs that address genetic diseases across oncology, cardiology, dermatology, neurology, and endocrinology. The drugs are in various phases of development, from pre-clinical to late-stage. With a commitment to scientific excellence and rapid execution, BridgeBio aims to translate today's discoveries into tomorrow's medicines. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgebio-pharma-appoints-sanuj-ravindran-md-and-eric-michael-david-md-as-ceos-in-residence-to-lead-dermatology-and-gene-therapy-programs-300577467.html SOURCE BridgeBio Pharma