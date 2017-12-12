Gilead Doubles Down on CAR-T
Published: Dec 12, 2017
Fresh from its $12 billion acquisition of Kite Pharma, Gilead is stepping in to buy Cell Design Labs. This CAR-T company was particularly attractive for its technology around bi-specific antigen recognition and its "Throttle" technology, described as an "on-off switch" for engineered T cells. The focus here is on more specific, and safer, control of CAR-T therapy.
Read on for other top deal news from December. -KT
- Unstoppable Gilead Takes Out Bay Area CAR-T Biotech in $567M Deal
- Ionis Pharma Licenses IONIS-HTT Rx to Partner Following Successful Phase I/II Study in Patients With Huntington's Disease
- Bay Area's Carmot Lands $240M+ R&D Tie-Up With Biotech Giant Amgen
- Little Idorsia Scores $230M+ R&D Deal With Johnson & Johnson
- Astellas Takes Out Massachusetts' Biotech Mitobridge in $390M Deal
