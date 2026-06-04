Rethinking hair loss treatment

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Daniel Gil, CEO of Pelage Pharmaceuticals and Francisco Ramírez-Valle, senior vice president of immunology discovery at Eli Lilly. We dive into the long-overlooked hair loss space, exploring why true innovation has lagged, how a regenerative approach aims to reactivate dormant follicles and what early proof-of-concept means for patients.
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In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Jennifer C. Smith- Parker is joined by Daniel Gil, CEO of Pelage Pharmaceuticals and Francisco Ramírez-Valle, senior vice president of immunology discovery at Eli Lilly.
They explore the long-overlooked hair loss space, unpacking why innovation has been limited, how regenerative strategies aim to reactivate dormant follicles and what early proof-of-concept could mean for patients.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Daniel Gil, CEO, Pelage Pharmaceuticals
Francisco Ramírez-Valle, Senior Vice President, Immunology Discovery, Eli Lilly
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.