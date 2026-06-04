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News   Drug Development

Rethinking hair loss treatment

June 4, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Daniel Gil, CEO of Pelage Pharmaceuticals and Francisco Ramírez-Valle, senior vice president of immunology discovery at Eli Lilly. We dive into the long-overlooked hair loss space, exploring why true innovation has lagged, how a regenerative approach aims to reactivate dormant follicles and what early proof-of-concept means for patients.

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In this episode of Denatured, BioSpace’s Jennifer C. Smith- Parker is joined by Daniel Gil, CEO of Pelage Pharmaceuticals and Francisco Ramírez-Valle, senior vice president of immunology discovery at Eli Lilly.

They explore the long-overlooked hair loss space, unpacking why innovation has been limited, how regenerative strategies aim to reactivate dormant follicles and what early proof-of-concept could mean for patients.

Host

Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Daniel Gil, CEO, Pelage Pharmaceuticals

Francisco Ramírez-Valle, Senior Vice President, Immunology Discovery, Eli Lilly

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Clinical research Healthcare Regulatory Drug discovery
Eli Lilly and Company
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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