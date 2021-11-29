Career in Pharma as a Doctor: Everything You Need to Know

Being a doctor does not limit you to working in immediate patient care. There are various positions and jobs in the pharma industry that can accommodate your skills. Although becoming a doctor in pharma is considered an unconventional job, it can be highly fulfilling.

The pharmaceutical industry plays a pivotal role in providing health care for patients and developing medicines and equipment for use. If you are a doctor and want to provide help for people, a career in pharma can be satisfying as it enables you to make life better for others.

Starting a career in pharma as a doctor comes with its challenges. If you have never worked in a pharmaceutical company before, it is vital for you to be aware of the industry and what a job as a doctor in the pharma sector entails.

What is the Pharmaceutical Industry?

The pharmaceutical industry is comprised of companies that research, develop, manufacture, market and distribute drugs and equipment related to health care. These drugs are administered to patients to be used as medications.

Pharmaceutical companies aim to provide people with vaccines, cure diseases and alleviate their symptoms.

What Does a Career as a Doctor in Pharma Look Like?

The positions you can get in the pharma industry as a doctor are varied. There are a lot of departments, including:

Clinical pharmacology

Being a medical science liaison officer or a medical advisor

Safety of medicines

Medical affairs

Research (for example, a clinical research physician to look after patients in a clinical trial)

Working in pharmacovigilance

Specialist training pathway in pharmaceutical medicine

Opportunities to work directly for the medicine regulatory industry

What Type of Places Can You Work In?

Like any other industry, the pharmaceutical industry has a plethora of companies with varying cultures and niches you can work in.

To make the best decision, you have to be sure of what you want and the type of company you want to be a part of. It is crucial that you find a place that suits you. It is vital that you research and make inquiries that can help you make the best decision possible.

Small Pharma

Smaller pharmaceutical companies focus on providing excellent help for patients. They impact lives by focusing on therapeutic areas and niche markets. Doctors who work in small pharma companies have a narrow field they can specialize in. They have fewer products to focus on, and they specialize in these products in extreme detail.

Big Pharma

Big pharma is made up of global pharmaceutical companies. Many of these companies have their head offices in the United States. Big pharma companies have a growing influence over the medical industry and practices all across the world.

The big pharma companies have a broad field that doctors can specialize in, and the options are not limited. Some of the most renowned big pharma companies include Pfizer, GSK, Roche, Merck, Johnson and Johnson, and many more.

Research Organization

The pharmaceutical industry requires help from research organizations. There are academic institutions and contract research organizations that provide support for the medical industry. Doctors are extremely valuable to research organizations, as these organizations play a pivotal role in advancing the world of medicine.

Medicines Regulatory Agencies

The medical field always has regulatory agencies that regulate medical devices, medicines, blood components for transfusions, and more. Pharmaceutical regulatory agencies have an essential part to play when it comes to the pharma industry and its growth. They provide help for the people by improving the public health sector. These regulatory agencies are also involved with the research and development of substances and treatments.

Specialized Medical Devices Companies

Medical equipment is the next big thing in the world of medicine. It is one of the fastest-growing fields in the life sciences industry. Medical device companies develop a wide range of equipment. For example, health technology, medical instruments, diagnostics and imaging devices, and much more.

Some of the most well-known specialized medical devices companies include Thermo Fisher, Medtronic, Philips and GE Healthcare.

Why Should You Work in Pharma as a Doctor?

There are a lot of reasons why a career in the pharma industry can be fulfilling for a doctor. Some of the reasons include:

If you have an interest in the management side and have excellent leadership skills, pharmaceutical companies can provide you with an opportunity to find the best role for you. The pharma industry can provide you with countless opportunities to improve your skills.

Pharmaceuticals help improve health care in various ways. If you are interested in that aspect of the industry, you should join a pharma company.

As a doctor, the clinical environment can become overwhelming after a while. If you are looking to join a fast-paced office environment, working in a pharma company can be perfect for you. Not only does the pharma industry have a significant impact on the health care sector, but it is also intellectually stimulating.

Doctors working in hospitals often find it challenging to maintain a balance between work and personal life. A job in a pharmaceutical company can help you achieve that balanced life. You can find time for yourself and your family. Pharma often allows you to have a flexible work-life balance, and you can have more time to focus on your well-being.

It is never too late to join the pharma industry. You can start working at any stage of your medical training, and there are career options for anyone at any stage of their educational journey.

The pharma industry offers excellent salaries. If you are a doctor who is looking for a job in a pharma company, you can rest assured that the pay you will get will be excellent. You will also have better working hours.

What Not to Do

Here are some things you should not do when looking for a job in pharma as a doctor:

Don’t Listen to People Who Doubt You

The decision to move to the pharma industry as a doctor can be difficult as it is; it can become even more challenging if you start listening to doubters. You should always carry out your own research so you can make a well-informed decision.

Don’t Have a Bad Online Presence

Of course, your CV should be excellent on paper, but you also need to work on improving your online profile simultaneously. Employers these days run background checks and learn more about candidates through their online profiles, which is why you must have an online presence that shines through.

Don’t Give Up

Moving from the clinical world to the pharma industry is a huge move. Finding the perfect job can take time, and you should not give up. Keep trying, and you will find the right place for you in the pharma industry.

Final Takeaway

It is not unusual for doctors to look for jobs outside the clinical environment. The pharma industry can be a suitable place for doctors as it enables you to help people and improve healthcare while working on advancing the world of medicine.