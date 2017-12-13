Sanofi Exec Forced to Apologize During Dengue Vaccine Inquiry

The Asia Pacific head of Sanofi Pasteur was forced to apologize during a House inquiry on the Dengvaxia dengue vaccine for the “misunderstanding” sparked by his company’s statement in November that drew a public uproar and stoked fears of a nationwide health crisis.

“I am sorry if it has created confusion, which is why I came here to say there is no need to panic,” said Thomas Triomphe, who appeared at a joint hearing of the House health and good government and public accountability committees.

The French executive made the public apology after he was castigated by SAGIP Rep. Rodante Marcoleta for his company’s “insensitivity” to the concerns of the Filipino public.