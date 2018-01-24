J&J to Spend More on R&D With Tax Reform Money
Published: Jan 24, 2018
Johnson & Johnson is promising to spend more on research in the health-care sector after changes to the U.S. tax system.
But for now, the world’s biggest health-care company isn’t providing many details on how it may use the extra money from lower tax rates.
“We’re going to look at all of our opportunities but it’s going to be a significant increase," Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso said Tuesday in an interview on Bloomberg TV.