3 Broker Favorite Biopharmas Your Portfolio Must Have

Pharma and biotech stocks made an impressive comeback in 2017 with the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the NYSE ARCA Pharmaceutical Index gaining 18.7% and 11.8%, respectively. Investors appear to be more comfortable about the drug pricing scenario which was a major overhang in 2016. Moreover, a significantly higher number of drugs gained approval in 2017 including path-breaking gene cell therapy treatments for cancer like Novartis’s Kymriah and Gilead’s Yescarta.